Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Banks chilled about UK IPO shake-up — but effects could be profound

The UK’s IPO market is likely to go through its biggest shake-up for a generation later this year, when the Financial Conduct Authority introduces new rules — but the effects may not be those the regulator intends, writes Jon Hay.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 12:15 AM


The FCA has been reviewing the IPO market as part of its probe into competition in primary capital markets, both debt and equity, since early last year.

The publication of its proposed new IPO rules for consultation on Wednesday this week came considerably later than first intended ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 62,591.98 254 8.02%
2 Citi 61,005.69 220 7.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,608.72 174 7.51%
4 Barclays 54,439.39 163 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 46,279.46 130 5.93%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 7,831.05 13 10.55%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,853.41 16 6.54%
3 Citi 4,292.28 12 5.78%
4 Commerzbank Group 3,898.79 8 5.25%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,878.26 13 5.22%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 2,816.24 11 7.70%
2 Morgan Stanley 2,484.83 18 6.79%
3 UBS 2,358.75 12 6.45%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,357.02 11 6.44%
5 Deutsche Bank 2,213.22 13 6.05%