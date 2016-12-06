Ericsson flies despite chunky price revisions

The Swedish borrower printed a €500m four year trade at mid-swaps plus 95bp and a €500m seven year bond at 160bp over mid-swaps from demand of around €7.7bn via leads Citigroup, Crédit Agricole and SEB.Ericsson, a name on the lower fringes of investment grade ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.