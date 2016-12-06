Watermark
Ericsson flies despite chunky price revisions

Telecoms company Ericsson saw investors pile into a €1bn dual tranche transaction on Monday even after the issuer dragged pricing in by around 35bp, in an execution that bankers say highlights how tough it has become for syndicates to derive fair value.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 04:30 PM

The Swedish borrower printed a €500m four year trade at mid-swaps plus 95bp and a €500m seven year bond at 160bp over mid-swaps from demand of around €7.7bn via leads Citigroup, Crédit Agricole and SEB.

Ericsson, a name on the lower fringes of investment grade ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,181.02 86 7.20%
2 Citi 17,776.15 84 6.67%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,204.49 82 6.46%
4 Deutsche Bank 16,868.52 64 6.33%
5 Barclays 13,437.17 55 5.04%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 BNP Paribas 3,852.38 18 10.19%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,171.67 10 8.39%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,312.36 15 6.12%
4 Barclays 2,275.06 13 6.02%
5 Citi 2,127.92 14 5.63%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Credit Suisse 1,022.91 14 9.38%
2 Deutsche Bank 975.14 10 8.94%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 875.05 8 8.02%
4 Citi 847.97 7 7.77%
5 HSBC 789.16 11 7.23%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,218.36 38 11.12%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,911.34 36 8.33%
3 Credit Suisse 3,673.68 24 7.83%
4 Citi 3,657.00 24 7.79%
5 Jefferies LLC 3,166.33 8 6.75%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 BNP Paribas 4,414.96 20 8.76%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,885.95 11 7.71%
3 Citi 2,757.38 15 5.47%
4 Credit Suisse 2,528.25 11 5.01%
5 JPMorgan 2,329.39 11 4.62%