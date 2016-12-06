OBG outlook questioned as Renzi relinquishes PD leadership

Renzi is hoping to get reelected to lead his party with a stronger majority, and suppress left wing elements ahead of a general election, which could be held this year.
But if Renzi’s plan does not come to fruition and dissenters leave the PD, Italy’s Five Star movement is ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.