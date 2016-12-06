Watermark
Go to Asia edition

OBG outlook questioned as Renzi relinquishes PD leadership

Technical factors have strongly supported the Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite (OBG) market, but the resignation of former Italian prime minister, Matteo Renzi, from leadership of the ruling Democratic Party (PD) may hurt the market over the next few months.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 04:15 PM

Renzi is hoping to get reelected to lead his party with a stronger majority, and suppress left wing elements ahead of a general election, which could be held this year.


But if Renzi’s plan does not come to fruition and dissenters leave the PD, Italy’s Five Star movement is ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 HSBC 3,088.32 12 6.80%
2 Commerzbank Group 2,828.25 14 6.23%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,728.11 10 6.01%
4 LBBW 2,714.88 12 5.98%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,712.14 12 5.97%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 22,902.35 47 9.79%
2 Goldman Sachs 19,979.12 63 8.54%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,349.44 40 8.27%
4 JPMorgan 14,028.73 51 6.00%
5 Citi 13,340.58 58 5.70%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 14,998.97 26 5.85%
2 Goldman Sachs 13,527.01 45 5.28%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,723.73 24 4.57%
4 Citi 10,818.74 34 4.22%
5 Wells Fargo Securities 9,038.73 13 3.53%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,728.11 10 5.02%
2 LBBW 2,154.63 7 3.97%
3 Commerzbank Group 2,105.32 7 3.88%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 1,987.58 8 3.66%
5 HSBC 1,572.51 5 2.90%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,309.08 6 15.05%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,499.19 8 9.77%
3 JPMorgan 1,236.52 7 8.06%
4 HSBC 1,133.72 7 7.39%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 1,034.32 6 6.74%