Agrokor can survive 2017, says Moody's, but PIK is critical
Agrokor, a Croatian retail, food and agriculture company, has enough funding to repay debt maturities this year despite a recently pulled loan syndication, according to Moody’s, but cash flow is low and addressing next year’s PIK notes will be critical to its rating.
Agrokor’s bonds and PIKs began falling sharply after the B/B3 rated company abandoned its syndication of a three year term loan complaining of unfavourable terms. Zagreb-headquartered Agrokor launched the syndication in September as part of a wider financing exercise in which it had already secured €500m of short
...
