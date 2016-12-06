Watermark
CB UAE signature delays Sharjah deal

Bank of Sharjah has been forced to delay its planned senior bond sale after the Central Bank of the UAE failed to sign off the bank’s financials.

Bank of Sharjah is awaiting the central bank's approval to publish its full year 2016 audited financial statements, according to a notice sent out by leads on Tuesday morning. The delay is administrative. 

Once the approval is granted, a transaction will follow as early as next week, subject ...

