Investors duck into corporate bonds to hide out from rates rout

Ratings stalwart Unilever, which has been graded A1/A+ for more than 10 years, saw demand for its six and 10 year paper balloon to €5bn on Wednesday, allowing the borrower to bump the size of the deal up from €1bn to €1.2bn.“It’s one of the first ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.