Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Placement Awards 2016: the full results

A dozen borrowers — corporate, bank and sovereign — from all over the EMEA region attended the dinner of 250 people at the Guildhall in London.
The Awards were as ever based on a poll of loan market participants, conducted at the end of 2016. As such, they are the only Awards that recognise achievement in the EMEA loan market based on the opinion of the market.
In a revised set of Awards this year, we added two high profile new Awards: Lifetime Achievement Award and Most Impressive Growing Force in the Loan Market.
Participants at the dinner supported the Loan Syndicate Managers’ Forum’s chosen charity.
GlobalCapital congratulates all the winners and nominees. The full list is below.
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Lifetime achievement award
Roland Boehm, Commerzbank
Nominees:
Richard Basham, Citi
Neville Crow, formerly of Santander
Matthias Gaab, Deutsche Bank
Keith Hatton, formerly of Barclays
Declan McGrath, Royal Bank of Scotland
Richard Munn, formerly of Oak Hill Advisors
Hiren Singharay, formerly of Standard Chartered
DEALS OF THE YEAR
Deal of the year
Bayer $56.9bn October 2016
Nominees:
ChemChina/Syngenta $20bn April 2016
Froneri €1.02bn September 2016
Shire $18bn February 2016
Large cap leveraged loan of the year (>€400m equivalent)
Froneri €1.02bn September 2016
Nominees:
Foncia €1.2bn July 2016
Jacobs Douwe Egberts €5.8bn October 2016
Mid-cap leveraged loan of the year (<€400m equivalent)
P&I Personal & Informatik €370m November 2016
Nominees:
Cegid €365m July 2016
Hunkemöller €275m January 2016
LGC Group €350m January 2016
M&A loan of the year (investment grade)
Bayer $56.9bn October 2016
Nominees:
ChemChina/Syngenta $20bn April 2016
Danone $13.1bn August 2016
Shire $18bn February 2016
Best project finance loan
Beatrice Offshore Wind £1.96bn May 2016
Nominees:
Merkur Offshore Windfarm €1.2bn August 2016
Tengizchevroil $3bn July 2016
UK deal of the year
Shire $18bn February 2016
Nominees:
Euro Garages €1.16bn November 2016
Melrose $1.25bn August 2016
French deal of the year
Danone $13.1bn August 2016
Nominees:
FNAC €1.35bn June 2016
Foncia €1.2bn July 2016
Teleperformance $1.825bn November 2016
German deal of the year
Bayer $56.9bn October 2016
Nominees:
Fresenius €1.2bn October 2016
Kion €3bn July 2016
Italian deal of the year
Pirelli €6.8bn July 2016
Nominees:
Cementir €795m October 2016
Italgas €3.4bn October 2016
Saipem €4.7bn December 2015
Spanish deal of the year
Masmovil €386m September 2016
Nominees:
Acciona €2.2bn July 2016
Invent Farma €380m August 2016
Metrovacesa €1.32bn April 2016
Benelux deal of the year
Philips Lighting $1.9bn May 2016
Nominees:
Action €1.2bn February 2016
Infinitas €435m January 2016
Jacobs Douwe Egberts €5.8bn October 2016
Nordic deal of the year
Konecranes €1.5bn August 2016
Nominees:
Atos Medical Skr3.6bn July 2016
Ellevio Skr36.8bn August 2016
Nets €1.4bn July 2016
Central and Eastern European deal of the year
EPH €1.6bn February 2016
Nominees:
EuroChem $800m September 2016
MOL €615m June 2016
Telekom Slovenije €300m March 2016
Turkish deal of the year
Akbank $1.2bn August 2016
Nominees:
Borusan $400m March 2016
Tupras $452m March 2016
Isbank $1bn September 2016
Yapi Kredi $1.2bn October 2016
Middle Eastern deal of the year
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia $10bn May 2016
Nominees:
Emirates Global Aluminium $4.9bn February 2016
Equate Petrochemical Co $5bn June 2016
Petroleum Development Oman $4bn June 2016
African deal of the year
Aspen $3.3bn June 2016
Nominees:
Cocobod $1.8bn September 2016
Steinhoff $4bn September 2016
PRIVATE PLACEMENT AWARDS
Schuldschein and private placement deal of the year
Porsche €1.1bn Schuldschein February 2016
Nominees:
Ellevio $1.4bn US PP November 2016
FrieslandCampina €300m Schuldschein April 2016
Nordex €550m Schuldschein March 2016
Best arranger of Schuldscheine
BayernLB
Nominees:
Commerzbank
Helaba
LBBW
Best arranger of Euro PPs
Crédit Agricole
Nominees:
BNP Paribas
Natixis
Société Générale
Best arranger of US PPs
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Nominees:
Citi
JP Morgan
Royal Bank of Scotland
Best private placement investor
Amundi
Nominees:
Barings
MetLife
Best law firm for PPs
Allen & Overy
Nominees:
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Best corporate finance adviser for loans and PPs
Rothschild
Nominees:
Deloitte
Lazard
BANK AWARDS
Loan house of the year
JP Morgan
Nominees:
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse
HSBC
Best arranger of Western European loans
BNP Paribas
Nominees:
Credit Suisse
HSBC
JP Morgan
Most impressive growing force in the loan market
UniCredit
Nominees:
Bank of China
HSBC
Mizuho
Rabobank
Best arranger of UK loans
HSBC
Nominees:
Barclays
Lloyds
Best arranger of French loans
BNP Paribas
Nominees:
Crédit Agricole
Natixis
Société Générale
Best arranger of German loans
UniCredit
Nominees:
Commerzbank
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
Best arranger of Italian loans
UniCredit
Nominees:
Intesa Sanpaolo
Mediobanca
Best arranger of Spanish loans
Santander
Nominees:
BBVA
CaixaBank
Best arranger of Benelux loans
ING
Nominees:
ABN Amro
BNP Paribas
KBC Bank
Best arranger of Nordic loans
Nordea
Nominees:
DNB Markets
SEB
Best arranger of loans in Central and Eastern Europe
UniCredit
Nominees:
ING
Société Générale
Best arranger of loans in Turkey
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Nominees:
HSBC
ING
UniCredit
Best arranger of loans in the Middle East
HSBC
Nominees:
National Bank of Abu Dhabi
Société Générale
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp
Best arranger of African loans
Standard Chartered
Nominees:
BNP Paribas
Rand Merchant Bank
Standard Bank
Best arranger of project finance loans
MUFG
Nominees:
BNP Paribas
Société Générale
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp
Best arranger of trade finance loans
Société Générale
Nominees:
ING
Natixis
Best arranger of M&A loans
JP Morgan
Nominees:
Credit Suisse
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
Best arranger of mid-cap loans
Commerzbank
Nominees:
HSBC
Lloyds
UniCredit
Best secondary loans house
Credit Suisse
Nominees:
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
Natixis
Best law firm for syndicated loans
Nominees:
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
LEVERAGED FINANCE AWARDS
Best arranger of leveraged loans
Credit Suisse
Nominees:
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Best loan restructuring house
Houlihan Lokey
Nominee:
Credit Suisse
Best institutional lender
Alcentra
Nominees:
3i
Barings
M&G
Best subordinated debt investor
MV Credit
Nominees:
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Park Square
Partners Group
Best distressed loan investor
Strategic Value Partners
Nominees:
Angelo Gordon
Apollo Global Management
Oaktree Capital Management