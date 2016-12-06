Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Placement Awards 2016: the full results

A dozen borrowers — corporate, bank and sovereign — from all over the EMEA region attended the dinner of 250 people at the Guildhall in London.

The Awards were as ever based on a poll of loan market participants, conducted at the end of 2016. As such, they are the only Awards that recognise achievement in the EMEA loan market based on the opinion of the market.

In a revised set of Awards this year, we added two high profile new Awards: Lifetime Achievement Award and Most Impressive Growing Force in the Loan Market.

Participants at the dinner supported the Loan Syndicate Managers’ Forum’s chosen charity.

GlobalCapital congratulates all the winners and nominees. The full list is below.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Lifetime achievement award

Roland Boehm, Commerzbank

Nominees:

Richard Basham, Citi

Neville Crow, formerly of Santander

Matthias Gaab, Deutsche Bank

Keith Hatton, formerly of Barclays

Declan McGrath, Royal Bank of Scotland

Richard Munn, formerly of Oak Hill Advisors

Hiren Singharay, formerly of Standard Chartered

DEALS OF THE YEAR

Deal of the year

Bayer $56.9bn October 2016

Nominees:

ChemChina/Syngenta $20bn April 2016

Froneri €1.02bn September 2016

Shire $18bn February 2016

Large cap leveraged loan of the year (>€400m equivalent)

Froneri €1.02bn September 2016

Nominees:

Foncia €1.2bn July 2016

Jacobs Douwe Egberts €5.8bn October 2016

Mid-cap leveraged loan of the year (<€400m equivalent)

P&I Personal & Informatik €370m November 2016

Nominees:

Cegid €365m July 2016

Hunkemöller €275m January 2016

LGC Group €350m January 2016

M&A loan of the year (investment grade)

Bayer $56.9bn October 2016

Nominees:

ChemChina/Syngenta $20bn April 2016

Danone $13.1bn August 2016

Shire $18bn February 2016

Best project finance loan

Beatrice Offshore Wind £1.96bn May 2016

Nominees:

Merkur Offshore Windfarm €1.2bn August 2016

Tengizchevroil $3bn July 2016

UK deal of the year

Shire $18bn February 2016

Nominees:

Euro Garages €1.16bn November 2016

Melrose $1.25bn August 2016

French deal of the year

Danone $13.1bn August 2016

Nominees:

FNAC €1.35bn June 2016

Foncia €1.2bn July 2016

Teleperformance $1.825bn November 2016

German deal of the year

Bayer $56.9bn October 2016

Nominees:

Fresenius €1.2bn October 2016

Kion €3bn July 2016

Italian deal of the year

Pirelli €6.8bn July 2016

Nominees:

Cementir €795m October 2016

Italgas €3.4bn October 2016

Saipem €4.7bn December 2015

Spanish deal of the year

Masmovil €386m September 2016

Nominees:

Acciona €2.2bn July 2016

Invent Farma €380m August 2016

Metrovacesa €1.32bn April 2016

Benelux deal of the year

Philips Lighting $1.9bn May 2016

Nominees:

Action €1.2bn February 2016

Infinitas €435m January 2016

Jacobs Douwe Egberts €5.8bn October 2016

Nordic deal of the year

Konecranes €1.5bn August 2016

Nominees:

Atos Medical Skr3.6bn July 2016

Ellevio Skr36.8bn August 2016

Nets €1.4bn July 2016

Central and Eastern European deal of the year

EPH €1.6bn February 2016

Nominees:

EuroChem $800m September 2016

MOL €615m June 2016

Telekom Slovenije €300m March 2016

Turkish deal of the year

Akbank $1.2bn August 2016

Nominees:

Borusan $400m March 2016

Tupras $452m March 2016

Isbank $1bn September 2016

Yapi Kredi $1.2bn October 2016





Middle Eastern deal of the year

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia $10bn May 2016

Nominees:

Emirates Global Aluminium $4.9bn February 2016

Equate Petrochemical Co $5bn June 2016

Petroleum Development Oman $4bn June 2016

African deal of the year

Aspen $3.3bn June 2016

Nominees:

Cocobod $1.8bn September 2016

Steinhoff $4bn September 2016

PRIVATE PLACEMENT AWARDS

Schuldschein and private placement deal of the year

Porsche €1.1bn Schuldschein February 2016

Nominees:

Ellevio $1.4bn US PP November 2016

FrieslandCampina €300m Schuldschein April 2016

Nordex €550m Schuldschein March 2016

Best arranger of Schuldscheine

BayernLB

Nominees:

Commerzbank

Helaba

LBBW

Best arranger of Euro PPs

Crédit Agricole

Nominees:

BNP Paribas

Natixis

Société Générale

Best arranger of US PPs

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nominees:

Citi

JP Morgan

Royal Bank of Scotland



Best private placement investor

Amundi

Nominees:

Barings

MetLife

Best law firm for PPs

Allen & Overy

Nominees:

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Best corporate finance adviser for loans and PPs

Rothschild

Nominees:

Deloitte

Lazard

BANK AWARDS

Loan house of the year

JP Morgan

Nominees:

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse

HSBC

Best arranger of Western European loans

BNP Paribas

Nominees:

Credit Suisse

HSBC

JP Morgan

Most impressive growing force in the loan market

UniCredit

Nominees:

Bank of China

HSBC

Mizuho

Rabobank

Best arranger of UK loans

HSBC

Nominees:

Barclays

Lloyds

Best arranger of French loans

BNP Paribas

Nominees:

Crédit Agricole

Natixis

Société Générale

Best arranger of German loans

UniCredit

Nominees:

Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Best arranger of Italian loans

UniCredit

Nominees:

Intesa Sanpaolo

Mediobanca

Best arranger of Spanish loans

Santander

Nominees:

BBVA

CaixaBank

Best arranger of Benelux loans

ING

Nominees:

ABN Amro

BNP Paribas

KBC Bank

Best arranger of Nordic loans

Nordea

Nominees:

DNB Markets

SEB

Best arranger of loans in Central and Eastern Europe

UniCredit

Nominees:

ING

Société Générale

Best arranger of loans in Turkey

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nominees:

HSBC

ING

UniCredit

Best arranger of loans in the Middle East

HSBC

Nominees:

National Bank of Abu Dhabi

Société Générale

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp

Best arranger of African loans

Standard Chartered

Nominees:

BNP Paribas

Rand Merchant Bank

Standard Bank

Best arranger of project finance loans

MUFG

Nominees:

BNP Paribas

Société Générale

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp



Best arranger of trade finance loans

Société Générale

Nominees:

ING

Natixis

Best arranger of M&A loans

JP Morgan

Nominees:

Credit Suisse

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

Best arranger of mid-cap loans

Commerzbank

Nominees:

HSBC

Lloyds

UniCredit

Best secondary loans house

Credit Suisse

Nominees:

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Natixis

Best law firm for syndicated loans

Nominees:

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

LEVERAGED FINANCE AWARDS

Best arranger of leveraged loans

Credit Suisse

Nominees:

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Best loan restructuring house

Houlihan Lokey

Nominee:

Credit Suisse

Best institutional lender

Alcentra

Nominees:

3i

Barings

M&G

Best subordinated debt investor

MV Credit

Nominees:

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Park Square

Partners Group

Best distressed loan investor

Strategic Value Partners

Nominees:

Angelo Gordon

Apollo Global Management

Oaktree Capital Management