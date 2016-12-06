Watermark
DIB launches biggest ever senior sukuk

Dubai Islamic Bank had taken orders of over $2.2bn by lunchtime on Tuesdayto launch the first financial sukuk from the Middle East of 2017.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 12:00 PM

The nine lead banks had guided pricing for the five year sukuk to launch at 170bp over mid-swaps from 170bp-180bp over  final guidance andinitial price thoughts of 185bp area first thing.

The $1bn deal is DIB's largest ever senior trade. Books reached $2.2bn with marginal drop outs to $2.1bn.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Feb 2017
1 Citi 9,903.75 30 15.27%
2 JPMorgan 7,676.06 28 11.84%
3 HSBC 5,064.88 25 7.81%
4 Deutsche Bank 3,822.15 15 5.89%
5 Barclays 2,695.59 10 4.16%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 Citi 5,082.63 10 508,262,981,289.47%
2 JPMorgan 2,420.37 9 242,036,814,622.81%
3 HSBC 2,099.00 3 209,900,406,666.67%
4 Itau BBA 1,834.46 4 183,446,000,000.00%
5 Morgan Stanley 1,721.53 3 172,153,123,333.33%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 Citi 19,903.83 73 11.63%
2 JPMorgan 18,837.42 74 11.00%
3 HSBC 13,832.86 67 8.08%
4 Barclays 10,584.68 34 6.18%
5 BNP Paribas 8,464.17 25 4.94%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 UniCredit 4,163.05 29 12.32%
2 ING 3,184.83 25 9.43%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,986.64 18 8.84%
4 Citi 2,741.75 18 8.12%
5 HSBC 1,822.32 18 5.39%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Feb 2017
1 Citi 601.55 5 13.29%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 591.66 6 13.07%
3 AXIS Bank 501.01 6 11.07%
4 Barclays 449.95 4 9.94%
5 State Bank of India 351.55 4 7.76%