DIB launches biggest ever senior sukuk

The nine lead banks had guided pricing for the five year sukuk to launch at 170bp over mid-swaps from 170bp-180bp over final guidance andinitial price thoughts of 185bp area first thing.
The $1bn deal is DIB's largest ever senior trade. Books reached $2.2bn with marginal drop outs to $2.1bn....
