Banks pounce to sell £39m of Forterra in Friday night block trade

Instead it was led by Peel Hunt and Numis Securities.
Forterra, formerly Hanson Building Products, was 100% owned by Lone Star until its £126m IPO, led by Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank as global coordinators and bookrunner Citigroup.Hit by investor anxiety about the UK economy in the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.