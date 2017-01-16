Hapag-Lloyd to ship first triple-C of the year

The German shipping container carrier wants to sell €150m of five year non-call two senior unsecured notes.
Only eight fixed rate bonds last year in the euro high yield market had a smaller size. Expected ratings are Caa1/B-, two notches below the company’s ratings of B2/B+....
