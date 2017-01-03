Jain to join Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor announced on Monday that Jain, who has been out of the market since leaving Deutsche Bank in 2015, will join the firm as president, working alongside Howard Lutnick, chairman and chief executive.Shawn Matthews will remain president and chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co, the firm's broker-dealer ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.