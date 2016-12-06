Watermark
Suzano eyes more green after breaking Brazilian ground

Brazilian company Suzano Papel e Celulose, which sold green bonds both internationally and domestically this year, is keen to issue more green bonds when it has eligible projects to fund, according to the company’s CFO.

  • By Oliver West
  • 01:00 PM
Pulp and paper producer Suzano sold $500m of green bonds in July this year, and followed this up in November by becoming the first ever green bond issuer in the Brazilian market. 
On that occasion, Suzano raised R$1bn ($299m) of eight year money through a Brazilian structure known as ...

