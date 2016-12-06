Suzano eyes more green after breaking Brazilian ground
Brazilian company Suzano Papel e Celulose, which sold green bonds both internationally and domestically this year, is keen to issue more green bonds when it has eligible projects to fund, according to the company’s CFO.
Pulp and paper producer Suzano sold $500m of green bonds in July this year, and followed this up in November by becoming the first ever green bond issuer in the Brazilian market.
On that occasion, Suzano raised R$1bn ($299m) of eight year money through a Brazilian structure known as
...
