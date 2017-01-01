Populist wave threatens peace and the gains of globalisation

As 2017 begins, the world appears a more dangerous place than it has for a long time, perhaps for decades.

An abrasive populist leader has come to power in the US — something unprecedented in living memory. Donald Trump also appears more isolationist than any US president since the 1930s.

The parallels with that doomed decade are legion. Economic pessimism is widespread, even if the facts on the ground are not always that bad.

Rival powers are jostling for position, the rhetoric between them is harsh, leaders lie to their electorates and their electorates are seemingly happy to wave those lies through. International institutions, designed to encourage co-operation and peaceful resolution of problems, are under attack.

A proxy war in Syria with at least eight protagonists is generating great suffering and a stream of refugees whose destabilising psychological effect has reached as far as the UK, even if most European countries have taken in hardly any fugitives.

And 2016 was the hottest year on record, by a much bigger margin than the record has ever been broken before.





Time for a bull run, then?

Such has been the reaction of financial markets to Trump’s election win. At the time of writing, the S&P 500 index was in record territory. Yet since summer 2014, earnings a share have been falling — by 18%. The market is certainly pricing in a lot of future growth.

The worst risks — runaway global warming, a war between big powers — are so bad that markets are ignoring them. Instead, many investors have latched on to a fresh set of reasons to hope.





A new thrill: reflation

“We are now investing in a different world,” says Ewen Cameron Watt, senior director at the BlackRock Investment Institute in London. “We may well have seen the top of the great bond bull market in the summer. After 35 years of reasonably persistently declining yields, we are looking forward into 2017 with a declining likelihood that yields continue to fall.”

Investor positioning for a low interest rate world had become extreme, and with the US economy improving mildly, the growing prospect of Federal Reserve rate rises had already opened the door to a new belief system. Trump thrust the door wide open with his promises of tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

“For so long, central banks have been the only game in town, but they’ve been getting diminishing returns,” says Ed Campbell, portfolio manager at QMA, the multi-asset manager owned by Prudential Financial, in Newark, New Jersey. “Fiscal policy is likely to be effective in boosting growth over a one to two year horizon in the US.”

Campbell picks out some of the resultant trends: “Stocks over bonds, rising interest rates, rotation to more cyclical sectors, value doing better than growth, small cap doing better than large cap, US market sectors that are more leveraged to the domestic economy are going to have more tailwind than those geared to the international economy.”





Is it real?

For many investors, the first risk on the agenda is whether this reflation trade is real or a chimera.

Andrew Cormie, portfolio manager for emerging market equities at Eastspring Investments in Singapore, is, cautiously, a believer. “The world has had anaemic growth for nearly eight years,” he says.

“Now there’s a new view of how to break that cycle. Both Democrats and Republicans agreed on the need to do some infrastructure spending, both because it’s needed and because it would help the economy. At some point we think the Europeans will follow and there’s enormous need for infrastructure throughout emerging markets. That will push anaemic growth to an escape level where you get back into a normal business cycle.”

Others are wary. “What really worries me is that global markets have got far too excited about Trump,” says Karine Hirn, partner at East Capital, the frontier and emerging markets investment specialist, in Hong Kong.

“There is an infrastructure plan but we don’t know yet how it will be financed, or who will build all this infrastructure. I’m worried markets will get into a more realistic mode, at the time when the Fed is hiking rates, and then we will start the year in a very bad mood, with people losing money at the start of the year.”





The cycle looks elderly

Most observers agree, however, that Trump’s policies will give markets a sugar rush, at least for the first year or two. Equity investors seem in a mood not to worry about inflation — it’s a welcome change from years of worrying about deflation.

Bond investors may be much less tolerant. Albert Edwards, global strategist at Société Générale in London, is convinced a brutal reckoning is coming — so much so that he sees issues like Trump and Brexit as little more than distractions.

“The scariest thing is that monetary authorities have spent the last 10 years on monetary experiments and inflated all asset values to grotesquely overvalued levels,” he says. “In the UK it’s mainly housing, in the US mainly the equity market, in China housing and equities too until equities crashed.”

For Edwards, one thing is axiomatic: “Policymakers and especially central bankers can never prevent recessions. The more they print and create credit bubbles, they can to an extent elongate the cycle, but when the party stops they will have been hosing gasoline on to the fire for a decade.”

The US economic cycle, he says, is now almost the third longest in history, and is going to end soon. “The Chinese situation is one of the biggest credit bubbles in history. The amount of credit they are having to print to get one renminbi of economic growth is now unprecedented,” Edwards adds.

Very weak US corporate profits growth is the harbinger of this recession. “The biggest cause of recession is the business investment cycle,” Edwards argues.

Wage inflation has been picking up in the US faster than people think, and the recovering oil price will fuel it further. With productivity growth poor, profit margins will be squeezed. And then the Fed will tighten.

“Where people are most complacent is investment grade US corporate bonds,” Edwards warns. “That is what widows and orphans are in. Default rates will be horrendous. The only good news is the banks aren’t holding the stuff so there shouldn’t be a repeat of the 2008 credit crunch.”





EM wants its turn

One part of the investment world that has its own strong narratives, but is always affected by which way the wind is blowing in the US, is emerging markets.

EM specialists, not surprisingly, scent opportunity. “Last year there was definitely a change in trend for emerging markets, and we think it is well deserved, after five challenging years,” says Hirn. “People during these years of very expansionary monetary policy in the West have been investing more in developed markets, thinking this is going to work, and it has not really worked. The growth is still quite poor.”

Emerging markets, meanwhile, have “a lot going on”, Hirn argues. The $1tr Trump plans to spend on infrastructure over 10 years, Hirn says, is “what China spends in less than a year”.

The Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, which started on December 5, has opened $9tr of stocks listed on the mainland market, many of them technology businesses, to outside investment.

Cormie also believes it is EM equities’ turn. “EM is cheap,” he says. “It’s trading at valuations that are one or two standard deviations cheap, relative to its long term history. But if you compare it with other equity markets it looks even cheaper. It’s trading at about 1.5 times book, when the US market is closer to three.”

Within EM — as in developed markets — there has also been a huge bias in valuation towards predictable quality stocks and away from value shares that offer growth, which Cormie argues has started to unwind.

Countries that are reforming are particularly interesting for investors. Cormie likes what India’s prime minister Narendra Modi is doing on housing.

“The Indian government has been hesitant to let banks lend too much money in mortgages, because they saw housing as an asset that was a luxury rather than a necessity,” he says. “Under Modi that has changed — they’re talking about housing for everybody by 2020 and starting to put in some very progressive tax changes.”

However, classically, rising US interest rates are bad for EM. “Interest rates in dollars are slowly rising and the dollar itself is rising,” says Cameron Watt at BlackRock.

“Because the world funds itself in dollars, that is a bit of a tightening of financial conditions.”

Trade terrors…

For investors focused on developed markets and on emerging ones, the most immediate threat from Trump is his rhetoric about trade. He regularly talks of tariffs to punish various sins and has ranted against all the US’s major trade agreements.

The idea of bringing manufacturing jobs back to the US is politically appealing — and in December Trump showed he meant business by claiming credit for Carrier, an air conditioner maker owned by United Technologies, reversing a decision to close a factory in Indiana and move the work to Mexico.

This is a concrete example of pushing back against globalisation, and for the time being will help 800 families in Indiana. But there are losers, too — Mexican workers, and in theory American consumers and United Technologies shareholders.

“If that is indicative of Trump’s industrial policy, and if he truly passes some of his anti-trade and anti-immigration policies, you are closing yourself off from global competition,” warns Marko Papic, chief geopolitical strategist at BCA Research in Montreal. “That is not going to boost productivity, and the result will be stagflation. By the end of his term we will have a recession.”

Public shaming of offshorers is one thing. But if protectionism goes further — to breaking trade agreements or imposing tariffs — it could become much more damaging.

“If the US imposes tariffs on Chinese goods, the tit-for-tat would be China deliberately lowering the renminbi,” says Alberto Gallo, head of macro strategies at Algebris Investments in London. “This is global political populism. China is the third biggest US trading partner but it also influences other emerging markets. If you pick a fight with China you are hurting a lot of other emerging markets. They will side with China.”





… and comforts

The damage erecting trade barriers would do to the US economy and supply chains is the main reason many observers believe Trump will not do it.

“The idea that suddenly you will start manufacturing iPhones in the US — it’s impossible,” says Hirn. “If you have higher tariffs, iPhones will be 30% more expensive — is it going to be good for US consumption?”

Richard Baldwin, president of the Centre for Economic Policy Research in London, calls himself an optimist, even though he has written a rather scary book called The Great Convergence: Information Technology and the New Globalization. He has recently been in Washington, talking to people about trade.

“Trump made a lot of inflammatory remarks on the campaign trail, but they were also somewhat superficially reported,” he says.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership died the morning of Trump’s election, Baldwin argues, but Congress anyway looked reluctant to ratify it. The Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership is also going to be put off, as Trump is not interested in trade, and the Europeans do not want to make big concessions.

“If he tore up Nafta it would be like a tsunami on the industrial sector of the US,” says Baldwin. “So many components come from Canada and Mexico — it would raise the cost of manufacturing in the US enormously.”

Trump has promised to renegotiate Nafta, but has not been specific about what must change. “For the angry middle class he needs some optics,” Baldwin says. Fortunately, the TPP negotiations have already secured Canada and Mexico’s agreement to upgrade labour and environmental standards, so these could be incorporated into Nafta. “It would look like a victory for Donald Trump and Canada and Mexico would be willing to go along with that,” he says.

Baldwin thinks Trump will name China a currency manipulator, but he says: “That triggers a very professional procedure [under US law] to determine whether they are manipulating.” This would allow Trump not to proceed to punitive measures. “He won’t really want to impose these tariffs, because the US couldn’t make anything without industrial imports from China.”

A US swing towards protectionism would hurt emerging markets, but not nearly as much as it would have in the past. Domestic demand and trade with other emerging markets have become much more important to their economies.

“The US pulling out of the TPP is not going to be a problem for Asia,” says Cormie. “I think China will leap into that void and do whatever it can to support Asian trade. It’s their opportunity to leapfrog in global importance, particularly in the region.”





China’s engine still humming

Before Donald Trump and the UK’s urge to leave the European Union unsettled markets in 2016, the force ruling them was China.

Anxiety about whether the world’s growth engine could continue growling along at 8% was common even when the stockmarket was defying gravity. Then the CSI 300 Index made a hair-rising ski down from 5,300 in June 2015 to 2,970 seven months later — a 45% drop.

Chinese demand is perceived as crucial to Germany, Europe’s best economy, which exported €71bn to China in 2015. If China sneezes, Germany could catch a cold and then the rest of Europe might have to stay home from school.

“China will come back on to radar screens,” says Campbell at QMA. “We did get a mini-cycle up in growth in 2016, based on a lot of fiscal and monetary stimulus, which has engineered a rebound in commodities and emerging markets. But if China starts to slow down in 2017, which we think is coming, that’s going to be a headwind.”

China cannot keep re-stimulating its economy every time it flags by “ramping up credit to state-owned enterprises”, Campbell thinks. “It’s going to result in more and more mal-investment and the day of reckoning will come”.

China has many fans, however. Cameron Watt argues many of its problems, such as resolving its considerable debt overhang, “are slow moving as opposed to fast moving”.

Hirn says investment is rising again in China, partly because 2017 is a year of leadership transition, and the government will be less aggressive on supply side reforms and wants to stabilise growth.

Property prices are rising again, and the property market cycle will need watching, as will debt levels in the economy.

“Are there problems in the Chinese economy? Absolutely,” says Cormie. “Do we think they’ve got the liquidity, the wealth and the policy levers to deal with them? Yes we do. Some of the things they do can be blunt, they do them sometimes without focusing as much on the consequences as we would like. But they’ve got lots of levers to pull.”





Ugly times

Economists and investors would like the future to be determined by productivity, trade flows, the cost of capital. Reality has a way of surprising them.

In the past few years, political risk has surged. Investors usually fear the radical left, but now, nearly all the political alarms are coming from the right — forces that reject international co-operation or solidarity, and put the narrow interests of the nation, or even just a region, first.

The Syrian civil war; Russia’s wars in Georgia and Ukraine; China’s push for territorial control in the East and South China Seas; nationalism in Turkey, Poland, Hungary and Scotland; eurosceptic and anti-immigrant parties in the Netherlands, Austria and France; Brexit and Trump — all tend in this direction, towards division.

“It’s a world where investors have to start taking geopolitics seriously again,” says Papic, “and I’m not sure the industry is ready to do it.”

Much of this is often put down to the financial crisis, just as the evils of the 1930s are blamed on the Great Depression. But there may be bigger trends at work. One is evident: the American century is coming to an end.

This is inevitable. China and India each have four times as many people as the US. As their wealth catches up with developed economy levels, they will eclipse the West in global influence.

Always before, handovers of power from one top nation to the next have been violent. The last transition, from Britain to the US, involved two world wars as Germany and Japan challenged for the title. Can that be avoided this time?





The world loses its anchor

“We are now in a multipolar world,” says Papic. “There is no clear superpower or two superpowers. There are multiple countries that can pursue their own interests, and whenever the world is multipolar it produces conflict.”

Multipolarity was made possible by the great increase of wealth in poorer countries, through globalisation under the stable control of the US. Now that the bigger emerging markets have wealth, they no longer need US authority quite as much.

Papic sees Trump as a product of multipolarity — voters want someone to restore American greatness. Globalisation’s “evil offspring”, low wages and low inflation in the developed world, have also made them disillusioned and ripe for populism.

But Trump’s lack of enthusiasm for Nato, trade and international commitments of any kind are also likely to greatly accelerate America’s withdrawal from the outside world and loss of influence.

Russia and China are bound to take advantage of his term to push for gains. China’s stolidly gradual approach reduces the risk of blow-ups in its sphere, but Putin is the opposite — he loves guile, surprise and changing tack.

“The real question is whether Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia will be compromised at all in the future,” says Gallo. “It’s unlikely but could happen potentially.”

Only Putin knows — but Ukraine-style trouble in the Baltics is the nightmare scenario for Europe, bringing a real threat of nuclear war.

The West is being divided into containers and appeasers of Russia, as is clear when it comes to elections — there is lots of attention on whether leadership candidates are pro- or anti-Putin. (In France, both François Fillon and Marine Le Pen favour him.)





Globalisation falters

Even on the economic level, America’s loosening grip has grave consequences. “A global hegemon doesn’t just stop countries invading each other, it provides some very expensive public goods,” says Papic — “co-ordinating economic policy, currency co-ordination, being the consumer of last resort, promoting free trade. Not only is the US no longer promoting free trade, it has just become the biggest challenger to it.”

Brexit is another case of isolationist populism causing economic damage.

This ebbing of internationalism supports another of Papic’s contentions: that the long trend of globalisation is also ending.

It has ended before. During 1880-1914, at the end of the century of British hegemony, and despite great advances in transport and communications, global imports as a share of GDP fell from about 15% to 8%, according to research by C Chase-Dunn, Y Kawano and B Brewer.

Previously backward economies had industrialised enough to generate internal demand, and could begin to substitute their imports with homemade goods — just as emerging markets are doing today.

The same measure of globalisation grew almost continuously in the post-1945 period, according to BCA, but peaked in about 2008 at 29% and has since fallen by a percentage point or two. There is a long way to go before this decline is as deep as the previous two — but they both ended in world wars.





The machine sitting next to you

Globalisation may be in its last throes, but Richard Baldwin’s book suggests it will surprise us yet.

Digital technology allows ideas to be moved cheaply, so companies can combine them with cheap labour from developing countries — outsourcing IT or accountancy work to India, for example.

But people have got cheaper to move, too, says Baldwin. “Not by moving actual people but by providing a very good substitute. Robots are now dexterous enough to clean hotel rooms and do gardening — and they can be controlled by somebody with a joystick somewhere else.”

Video conferencing technology is now so good that it can be mounted on robots, such as the Beam, enabling someone to walk around an office thousands of miles away.

“Telerobotics would allow low wage people in cheap countries to perform tasks in rich countries,” Baldwin says. “That would allow jobs now protected from competition to be competed with. It’s essentially virtual immigration.”

Investors can be relied on not to miss the next wave of technological innovation — they are set up to spot and buy into it. Whether they can handle the disruptions to society that technological and political change will bring is another matter.

Baldwin surveys Trump’s emerging programme with concern: “Directly cutting corporate tax, cutting income taxes, the banks are having a party because it looks like he might cancel bits of Dodd-Frank… Boy, will these angry middle class voters be angry when they realise they’ve been taken for a ride one more time.”