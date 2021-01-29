Sponsored Content | RBI

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
    RBI’s ESG issuance and capital markets services – helping meet clients’ sustainability goals
    GlobalCapital, January 29, 2021
    RBI follows a “profit-with-purpose” business model with explicit alignment of its activities with social, environmental and economic responsibility. We help develop sustainable economies and support our customers’ transition to zero carbon activities.
  • Michael_Bures
    Sponsored Raiffeisen Bank International
    SSA
    RBI encourages clients to issue/borrow in sustainable formats
    GlobalCapital, January 08, 2021
    Raiffeisen Bank International’s clients are increasingly looking to achieve more sustainable, fairer and more transparent ways of doing business. In this context, RBI maintains a comprehensive dialogue with an ever-increasing pool of clients on sustainable finance, e.g. bonds, loans and Schuldscheine. We focus our attention not only on “green”, but also cover sustainability-linked instruments, a rapidly growing area in the sustainable finance universe.
