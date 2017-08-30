All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
sponsored_background.png
Sponsored by Euromoney Country Risk.png

Sponsored Content | Euromoney Country Risk

  • Silvio-Berlusconi-2017-R-160x186
    Sponsored Euromoney Country Risk
    Italy is still Europe’s main political tail-risk
    Jeremy Weltman, August 30, 2017
    Europe’s investor prospects are superficially safer due to economic recovery, but elections in Germany and in Italy, especially, present tail-risks. This is a manifestation of deeper uncertainty urging a fresh approach to risk management.
  • copper-scrap-junk-160x186
    Sponsored Euromoney Country Risk
    Chile’s risk score is higher than its ratings suggest
    Jeremy Weltman, August 14, 2017
    The rating agencies seem overzealous downgrading Chile, as commodity prices have rebounded from their lows and its financing problems are a temporary blip.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree