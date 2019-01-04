All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
sponsored_background.png
Sponsored by Euroclear.png

Sponsored Content | Euroclear

  • euroclear2
    Sponsored Euroclear
    2008 to 2018 – a view on the global collateral markets
    Euroclear, January 04, 2019
    Has change been driven entirely by regulatory compliance or have market forces also played a role?
  • euroclearjan18
    Sponsored Euroclear
    Meeting the margin challenge
    Euroclear, February 09, 2018
    Clearing Houses collecting margin to manage their counterparty risks is perhaps the central tenet of the G20 plan to de-risk the derivatives market. To work, it depends on collateral moving quickly and efficiently between market participants and clearing houses. Time is tight and delays can have major consequences.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree