All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
sponsored_background.png
Sponsored by CSC.png

Sponsored Content | CSC

  • Yield Quest Sparks Drive to Esoteric ABS Assets
    GlobalCapital, March 16, 2021
    As yields have collapsed elsewhere under pressure from central bank interventions, fixed income investors have increasingly sought higher returns in the esoteric ABS sector, according to CSC and GlobalCapital’s annual securitization pulse survey.
  • Securitization Market Sees Slower NPL Increase
    GlobalCapital, March 16, 2021
    While it’s difficult to be positive on the outlook, securitization market participants expect only a modest increase in nonperforming loans in Europe this year, according to CSC and GlobalCapital’s annual securitization pulse survey.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree