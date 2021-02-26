Sponsored Content | Commerzbank

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
    Best Arranger of Mid-Cap Loans – Commerzbank
    GlobalCapital, February 26, 2021
    Commerzbank has long been recognised as a leader in the mid-cap loans segment, building on its decades of experience with the German Mittelstand to serve clients from dedicated hubs in Frankfurt, London, Paris, New York and Hong Kong.
    Reimagining Banking through Technology
    Commerzbank AG, November 26, 2018
    Technological innovation is dramatically disrupting society at every level, and financial services are no different. It is impossible to predict how technology will evolve, but the most successful banks will be the ones that adapt to become technology companies themselves, says Michael F. Spitz, CEO of Main Incubator, the research and development unit of Commerzbank.
