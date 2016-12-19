All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Loan Ranger

  • loan ranger
    Loan Ranger: Christmas spirits
    GlobalCapital, December 19, 2016
    The holiday season kicked off at the Loan Syndicate Managers’ Forum’s carol concert in London last week and, as usual, Canon David Parrott delighted the crowd with another lively sermon — though one banker risked life and limb by questioning the quality of the drinks served at the Commerzbank reception...
  • loan ranger
    Syndicated Loans
    Loan Ranger: wintry chill
    Elly Whittaker, December 12, 2016
    Last week began with a cheery festive glow but soon changed to a cold chill once discussion turned to the challenges facing the market in 2017.
  • loan ranger
    Loan Ranger: Love letter to loans
    Elly Whittaker, December 05, 2016
    In light of the LMA’s 20th anniversary, the Ranger would like to say that no matter how times change and irrespective of any fancy products challenging the norm, the loan will always be dear to us.
  • loan ranger
    Loan Ranger: keep calm and carry on
    Elly Whittaker, November 28, 2016
    Loan market participants proved that whatever the circumstances — Brexit, US elections, European elections, Ed Balls being kicked out of Strictly Come Dancing — they remain a cordial and friendly band.
  • loan ranger
    Loan Ranger: Schuldscheine scramble for sun beds
    Elly Whittaker, November 21, 2016
    If the Schuldschein market were to go on a package summer holiday, the Ranger knows who would get all the best seats around the swimming pool.
  • loan ranger
    Loan Ranger: What election?
    GlobalCapital, November 14, 2016
    The world is grasping at the meaning of a Trump presidency. As snippets of policy dribble out of the Trump machine, financial markets roll and pitch in retort, while that placid pond of liquidity, the EMEA loan market, remains calm.
  • loan ranger
    Loan Ranger: Electric election
    GlobalCapital, November 07, 2016
    This is a rather tumultuous week for the United States. Thankfully, the European loan market is insulated from world events - a serene pool of readily available capital, though one where people have some rather strong views.
  • loan ranger
    Loan Ranger: the need for speed
    GlobalCapital, October 31, 2016
    In this week’s chapter we offer an olive branch to a contact who has been the focus of much negative attention as a result of some risky cycling. The Ranger would also like to raise a toast to a dear colleague who has recently left.
  • loan ranger
    Syndicated Loans
    Loan Ranger: Yodelayheehoo!
    GlobalCapital, October 24, 2016
    As bankers traversed the Alps and whizzed down rollercoasters last week, the Ranger prepared for the GlobalCapital's 2017 Loan Awards, testing out some new ideas on the market with mixed results.
  • loan ranger
    Loan Ranger: Bacchanalian bother
    GlobalCapital, October 17, 2016
    The Ranger learnt a cruel lesson on the dangers of partying recently, and it seems the loan market has also had a few close calls with the perils of revelry.
  • loan ranger
    Loan Ranger: EM mayhem
    Elly Whittaker, October 10, 2016
    Last week the Ranger had a veritable rodeo of excitement after being recruited to help with GlobalCapital’s emerging markets coverage and embarking on a thrilling adventure across the EM spectrum.
  • loan ranger
    Loan Ranger: Apocalypse how?
    GlobalCapital, October 03, 2016
    There was enough bad news across markets last week to make even the most optimistic participants feel apocalyptic and the sense of foreboding deepened further when the Ranger travelled to Paris.
Load More

Most Read

  1. CLOs-CDOs
    Loan Ranger 1123
    September 25, 2009
  2. Emerging Markets
    Loan Ranger: Awards frenzy
    November 16, 2015
  3. Syndicated Loans
    Loan Ranger: BNPP vegetates
    June 20, 2016
  4. Deal signings – apparently harder than they look
    March 10, 2014
  5. A new approach to afternoon coffee: Drum roll, please…
    July 28, 2014
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree