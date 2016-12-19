Loan Ranger
The holiday season kicked off at the Loan Syndicate Managers’ Forum’s carol concert in London last week and, as usual, Canon David Parrott delighted the crowd with another lively sermon — though one banker risked life and limb by questioning the quality of the drinks served at the Commerzbank reception...
Last week began with a cheery festive glow but soon changed to a cold chill once discussion turned to the challenges facing the market in 2017.
In light of the LMA’s 20th anniversary, the Ranger would like to say that no matter how times change and irrespective of any fancy products challenging the norm, the loan will always be dear to us.
Loan market participants proved that whatever the circumstances — Brexit, US elections, European elections, Ed Balls being kicked out of Strictly Come Dancing — they remain a cordial and friendly band.
If the Schuldschein market were to go on a package summer holiday, the Ranger knows who would get all the best seats around the swimming pool.
The world is grasping at the meaning of a Trump presidency. As snippets of policy dribble out of the Trump machine, financial markets roll and pitch in retort, while that placid pond of liquidity, the EMEA loan market, remains calm.
This is a rather tumultuous week for the United States. Thankfully, the European loan market is insulated from world events - a serene pool of readily available capital, though one where people have some rather strong views.
In this week’s chapter we offer an olive branch to a contact who has been the focus of much negative attention as a result of some risky cycling. The Ranger would also like to raise a toast to a dear colleague who has recently left.
As bankers traversed the Alps and whizzed down rollercoasters last week, the Ranger prepared for the GlobalCapital's 2017 Loan Awards, testing out some new ideas on the market with mixed results.
The Ranger learnt a cruel lesson on the dangers of partying recently, and it seems the loan market has also had a few close calls with the perils of revelry.
Last week the Ranger had a veritable rodeo of excitement after being recruited to help with GlobalCapital’s emerging markets coverage and embarking on a thrilling adventure across the EM spectrum.
There was enough bad news across markets last week to make even the most optimistic participants feel apocalyptic and the sense of foreboding deepened further when the Ranger travelled to Paris.