L-Bank

    Supras and agencies
    SSA secondary pricing update: EIB Treasury spread fluctuates
    Burhan Khadbai, April 27, 2021
    Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of business on Monday, April 26. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services.
    SSA
    SSA secondary pricing update: L-Bank achieves strong performance
    Burhan Khadbai, April 07, 2020
    Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of business on Monday, April 6. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services.
    Supras and agencies
    L-Bank funding boss still backs auction format, despite pulled trade
    Burhan Khadbai, April 06, 2020
    Despite an unsuccessful experience in selling a trade through an auction in March, L-Bank’s international funding officer, Sven Lautenschlaeger, has not been put off by the format. He believes it is the best way to sell a bond as it gives investors the power to set the price.
    SSA MTNs and CP
    EU regulations could slow €STR growth
    Frank Jackman, January 30, 2020
    Few MTN issuers have so far issued in the Libor-replacing euro short term rate (€STR) format, with deals limited so far to supranationals, agencies and, this week, a sub-sovereign. Some bankers blame the 2017 EU Prospectus Directive for tightening up the rules on adding new indices to programmes, leaving non-exempt issuers on the sidelines.
    SSA MTNs and CP
    KfW slots back into zloty issuance
    Frank Jackman, November 14, 2019
    KfW returned to Polish zloty issuance last Friday after a 13 year absence from the market, as it looks to tap new sources of capital.
    Supras and agencies
    L-Bank brings first €STR FRN with EIB and other SSAs to follow
    Burhan Khadbai, September 19, 2019
    While it is no surprise that a public sector borrower has brought the first floating rate note linked to the euro short term rate (€STR), it was a surprise that a small German agency would bring the inaugural transaction, especially as it is some weeks before the European Central Bank (ECB) is due to begin publishing the recommended new risk-free rate.
    Supras and agencies
    L-Bank leads race for first €STR-linked FRN
    Burhan Khadbai, September 17, 2019
    L-Bank is preparing to issue a floating rate note linked to €STR, the recommended new risk-free rate in euros which the European Central Bank will begin publishing on October 2.
    Supras and agencies
    Kanga market starts to heat up
    Frank Jackman, July 25, 2019
    As core markets in the northern hemisphere begin to cool, SSA issuers are looking towards an Australian dollar sector unaffected by the summer close.
  • SSA Bond Comments
    L-Bank USD2bn 2% Jul 24
    Mike Turner, July 18, 2019
    Guarantor: Federal State of Baden-Württemberg
    Supras and agencies
    Dollars provide big SSA firsts but trouble stirs
    Mike Turner, July 18, 2019
    L-Bank issued its biggest single bond in dollars this week while the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) printed its first ever dual tranche trade in the currency. But some market participants warned that the good times at the short end of the dollar curve might be coming to an end.
    Supras and agencies
    Dollar investors offer mixed receptions to SSA trio
    Mike Turner, July 16, 2019
    SSA names found the going varied in dollars on Tuesday, with the Inter-American Development Bank only just covering the minimum size of its tightly priced short end trade while Land NRW and L-Bank saw chunkier demand.
    SSA
    SSA names hit dollars in force
    Mike Turner, July 15, 2019
    A trio of issuers burst into the sovereign, supranational and agency dollar market on Monday, as syndicate officials say they have been pleasantly surprised by how quickly the sector bounced back after a tricky period.
