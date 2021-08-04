GlobalCapital
GlobalCapital Asia 1715
Main
Cover Stories
BOC sells Sofr, Sonia benchmark trades
EV maker Li Auto charges up HKEX with secondary listing
Small Chinese banks go on funding spree amid rising pressure
Comment
China-US IPOs face disruption – but will emerge stronger
Taipan
Keeping it simple: on the first day of a new job
People & Markets
Ex-Mizuho banker jumps ship to BoCom
Bonds
LGFVs hit the dollar market
Summit Digitel sparks interest with maiden bond
Hyundai unit taps CNH liquidity for Rmb700m
Securitization
Equity
Xinte Energy nets HK$1bn through primary placement
Loans
Qisda loan moves to second bidding round
CDB Aviation lands $660m loan
Chailease Thailand drives in for $120m loan
