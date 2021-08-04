All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

GlobalCapital Asia 1715

Main

Cover Stories

BOC sells Sofr, Sonia benchmark trades

EV maker Li Auto charges up HKEX with secondary listing

Small Chinese banks go on funding spree amid rising pressure

Comment

China-US IPOs face disruption – but will emerge stronger

Taipan

Keeping it simple: on the first day of a new job

People & Markets

Ex-Mizuho banker jumps ship to BoCom

Bonds

LGFVs hit the dollar market

Summit Digitel sparks interest with maiden bond

Hyundai unit taps CNH liquidity for Rmb700m

Securitization

Equity

Xinte Energy nets HK$1bn through primary placement

Loans

Qisda loan moves to second bidding round

CDB Aviation lands $660m loan

Chailease Thailand drives in for $120m loan

