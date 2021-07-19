GlobalCapital
GlobalCapital Asia
GlobalCapital Securitization
GlobalMarkets
Login
Free trial
Channel
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Comment
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Comment
Data
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
Levfin
Emerging Markets
Equity
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
Levfin
Emerging Markets
Equity
In Depth
Bank Profiles
Special Reports
Polls & Awards
League Tables
Show Search
Submit Search
Search Query
Menu
Submit Search
Search Query
Channel
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Comment
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Comment
Data
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
Levfin
Emerging Markets
Equity
SSA
FIG
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
Levfin
Emerging Markets
Equity
In Depth
Bank Profiles
Special Reports
Polls & Awards
League Tables
Login
Free trial
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Issue 1713
Main
Cover Stories
Blame game starts after Northern Powergrid pulls plug on sterling bond
ECB to swerve rate hikes for years after revising forward guidance
US Treasury rally ‘from the gods’ encourages duration in EM bonds
Leader
Boring credit market bodes well for issuers
ECB: a little more communication, a little less action
Public Sector
News
Bond Comments
CPPIB USD750m Mar 26 FRN
Unédic EUR2bn 0.01% Nov 31 social bond
NRW.Bank EUR500m 0% Jul 31 green bond
Covered Bonds
News
EBA signals record rise in asset encumbrance
CBA ends covered MTN absence
Bond Comments
Financial Institutions
News
Monte bonds soar after legal settlement
PRA explains thinking on key areas of Solvency II review
Wobbly start quashes hopes of last minute FIG deals
Cypriot pair score ratings upgrades thanks to MREL
Catastrophe risk: a wake up call for insurers
Sustainable covered bonds on course for record year
Bond Comments
Securitization
Asset Backed Securities
News
Park Avenue returns to the market with first CLO
Barclays pre-places Irish RMBS from Pimco
Residential MBS
Structured Credit
Derivatives
Corporate Bonds
News
Ithaca Energy looks for HY refi, to repay loan to struggling Delek
British Airways brings sustainability-linked EETC
Bonds Comments
High yield
MTNS and CP
News
Bond Comments
Syndicated loans and leveraged finance
Investment grade or Non-leveraged loans
Largest Schuldschein lenders suffer most amid supply drop
Leveraged finance loans
The distressed debt boom that wasn't
Emerging market loans
Emerging Markets
News
Ukraine taps dollar deal as it waits for official cash
Nigeria bond on horizon as appetite remains for HY EM
Investors calm as Chile extends funding spree with euros, eyes dollars
Peru’s Buenaventura shrugs off Castillo win to price through guidance
Edenor bondholders seek engagement as Ad Hoc Group sparks interest
Chile goes big in dollars to take chunk out of funding needs
Bond Comments
League Table
Equity
Saudi stocks outperform to boost kingdom's IPO pipeline
Bridgepoint success points to heavy IPO discounts in September
Robinhood’s appeal to retail does not level the playing field
Bridgepoint surges in trading after popular IPO
Covid climb puts ECM buyers on defensive despite lifted restrictions
Solar fund spreads into wind with £105m cap raise, eyes green bonds
De-Spac processes begin in Europe
Market News
Dry landscape: investors lack ways to shed water risk
UBS grows IB fees without committing more capital
People Moves
Barclays hires KfW board member as Germany CEO
Créd Ag hires Santander's former head of banking and corporate finance
Moelis nabs ECM syndicate banker from Barclays
Barclays installs Astier, Miller as co-heads of IB
Barclays appoints head of IB for continental Europe
JP Morgan lures top Swiss banker from UBS
Barclays loses EMEA head of corporate DCM to rival
BNP Paribas sticks with Wilson to lead prime brokerage
RBC's Neal heads to corporate bond trading platform
Redding Ridge hires Alcentra PM
CS picks six green bankers including net zero and biodiversity leads
JP Morgan brings diversity-focused director search business to EMEA
Credit Suisse promotes Cronin to global co-head of CLOs
Columns
Leader
The Naked Broker
Credit Matters
GlobalCapital View
Food for thoughts
Southpaw
UniCredit opts for evolution, not revolution, in CIB revamp
Euroblog
MTN Leak
Loans Ranger
Tuesday view
League Tables
Loans
Bonds
Revenue
New Issues
Cartoons
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
I agree