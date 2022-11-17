GlobalCapital
Asia
Securitization
GlobalMarkets
Login
Subscribe
Free trial
Markets
SSA
FIG
Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
SSA
FIG
Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
People News
Bank Strategy
The Big Interview
Regulation
Technology
Southpaw
Comment
People News
Bank Strategy
The Big Interview
Regulation
Technology
Southpaw
Comment
Data
SSA
FIG / Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
Primary Market Monitor
SSA
FIG / Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
Primary Market Monitor
Podcasts
Special Reports
Awards & Events
Show Search
Submit Search
Search Query
Menu
Submit Search
Search Query
Markets
SSA
FIG
Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
SSA
FIG
Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
People News
Bank Strategy
The Big Interview
Regulation
Technology
Southpaw
Comment
People News
Bank Strategy
The Big Interview
Regulation
Technology
Southpaw
Comment
Data
SSA
FIG / Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
Primary Market Monitor
SSA
FIG / Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
Primary Market Monitor
Podcasts
Special Reports
Awards & Events
Login
Subscribe
Free trial
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Issue 1781
Top Stories
Borrowers to turn to bond market to refi TLTRO repayments
Student loan ABS faces default risks amid forgiveness uncertainty
Roaring week for corporate bonds raises hopes of November high
Ithaca IPO plummets as some blame analyst, others windfall tax
Leader
Jumping through open windows bears risks
It is cavalier to assume we have seen peak inflation
The GlobalCapital Podcast
The Santa rally comes early and what killed Ithaca’s share price
Public Sector
Gilt market barely blinks at Hunt’s new fiscal plan after Kwarteng woes
Kommuninvest widens pricing on dollar deal to get it done
New Zealand debuts in green but plans to stick to local currency
EU attracts 8.4 times book despite thinning liquidity
BNG, CAF fund in tricky-to-navigate dollar market
ADB jumps on SSA sterling revival
Covered Bonds
NAB’s deal shows dollar covered bond market set to grow in importance
Westpac stumbles over the line with five year covered bond
Lloyds excels with Sonia covered bond as BoE funding to dry up
Euro covered bonds breach €200bn for the first time
Raising Rates: EU lifted by better sentiment but covered bonds trade weakly
Financial Institutions
Baloise pre-funds with tight Swissie deal
Euro investors lap up tier two debt after small window opens
Yankee banks grab their chance after inflation surprise
Lower tier banks seize their moment as sentiment rallies
KBC lands tight holdco €1bn euro deal before lunch
SEB sells senior deal at super-tight spread
ABN serves up longest senior FIG deal in euros since April
Morgan Stanley lands biggest sterling FIG deal of year so far
BFCM makes ‘opportunistic’ grab for sterling funding before UK Budget
Securitization
ESAs call for evidence of greenwashing
US securitization set for worst Q4 in years
Better data quality can improve EUSR
European CLO mart hoping for brighter days
Corporate Bonds
Low cash prices of corporate bonds make NIPs a ‘broken metric’
Mercedes-Benz keeps automotives rolling into bonds
Vonovia tests ESG real estate demand
EnBW returns after pulled deal in March
High rated IG corporates flatten curves in primary
Telefonica calls in hefty demand for €750m green hybrid
Philip Morris sparks up $6bn bond for M&A
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Private debt boom crashes into funds’ shrinking risk appetite
If the Schuldschein stars align, expect a bumper year
Formula One refinances debt with $2.4bn of new term loans
LBO market ‘takes advantage’ of cheaper assets
Merck KGaA signs €2.5bn RCF as ‘safety buffer’ amid macro headwinds
Emerging Markets
Panama pounces on rally for another $1.5bn
Hungary’s €1bn green deal is its penultimate bond for 2022
Banque Saudi Fransi bags over $3bn of orders in market return
Rally boosts EM issuance hopes for borrowers that clear high price hurdle
Equity
Air France-KLM seeks equity credit with €300m hybrid convert
Europe’s landlords want equity capital as rising rates bite
BofA survey: 59% of investors bullish on equities, 80% expect rally to reverse
Voltalia prepares to raise €490m to hit 2027 capacity targets
Americana IPO covered throughout the range
Market News
ESAs call for evidence of greenwashing
People Moves
Rabo moves capital markets head to energy transition
FCA’s director of markets and wholesale policy to join Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse syndicate duo latest to go
Credit Suisse makes levfin MD cuts amid cull
Citi shuffles Scandinavian leadership team
Southpaw
BNPP gets serious about fighting to be global IB on US battlefield