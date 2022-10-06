GlobalCapital
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Issue 1775
Top Stories
Issuers delve into box of tricks to keep market access
PIF wins status with $3bn debut but doubts linger over green cred
Appetite for duration: FIG investors push out along the curve
Credit Suisse debacle reignites debate over US oversight of foreign banks
Bonds tied to banks’ SLL pools could spread in 2023
Leader
The UK had the policies to grow the City all along
PIF pizzazz shows century bonds are as powerful as ever
Public Sector
Austria’s plan to bring sovereign green debt to money markets
EIB prices €1bn tap flat to curve
Madrid braves turbulent market for Taxonomy-aligned green bond
UPDATE: EFSF wraps up year’s funding with ‘solid outcome’
Estonia bags €1bn after serving up rare bond
Gilts, sterling gain after UK policy flip-flop
Switzerland seeks green centre kudos and greenium with debut bond
Auckland debuts green Swissie amid market volatility
Covered Bonds
Commerzbank feels the subdued mood with fourth Pfandbrief of the year
CRH issues its biggest covered bond in a decade
DBS gets best covered bond result of day in tough market
Raising Rates: investors unnerved as EU curve steepens into supply
Financial Institutions
Intesa pays a premium for social preferred paper
Euroclear senior bond sails with ease at tight price
Four major FIG issuers supply €3.9bn senior bonds
Jyske bites the bullet to shore up MREL funding
Nordea thinks new SLL bonds can grow bigger than its green bonds
Société Générale fails to tighten Swiss franc senior bond
EU banks face liquidity mismatches in foreign currencies
Securitization
ABS to pick up pace despite spread volatility
Nuveen Green Capital on the compelling case for ESG in securitization
Westlake widens as auto ABS volumes slow
Fleet Mortgages braves sterling volatility to reopen UK RMBS
Corporate Bonds
Sterling corporate bond market unimpressed by UK U-turn
EDP’s double digit NIP gets investors buzzing
Delay pays as Smith & Nephew euro debut gets warm response
EDF raises €3bn as state ownership looms
Investment grade corporates pile on before next lockout
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Housing associations hit by Gilt chaos but rent is the big issue
Hipgnosis cuts 100bp from margin with new $700m RCF
Cocobod signs $1.1bn loan for upcoming cocoa purchases
Strategic Value Partners exits Vallourec after stock rebounds
AnaCap carves out €2bn credit business as Veld Capital
Emerging Markets
FAB seals green dollar debut at same level as PIF
LatAm looks beyond IMF meetings after Philippines, PIF successes
České dráhy pays triple-digit concession for long-awaited green debut
Arcor launches above par exchange
Equity
Porsche IPO boosts US banks up EMEA league table
Former Rusal chief launches mining Spac, surprising markets
Arabian Drilling to price IPO at top of range
Strategic Value Partners exits Vallourec after stock rebounds
Marafiq seeks Tadawul listing
Market News
Liquidity and capital count for something, even at Credit Suisse
A rough week for Credit Suisse but a bigger test is to come
Credit Suisse struggles to rid itself of whiff of 2008
Citi DCM changes meant to strengthen HY, ESG origination
People Moves
Citi reshuffles DCM, makes hires
Koerkemeier made permanent head of capital markets at ING
Barclays shuffles EMEA IB team
Frankel steps into top job at ESM on interim basis
Southpaw
SG springs surprise with Krupa appointment
