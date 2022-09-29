All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1774

Top Stories

Rates market awaits fiscal, not monetary, fix to Gilt volatility

Covered bonds shoot for record

ECB embarks on greener era for CSPP

Give us back our bonus cap

Leader

Asset encumbrance may cloud covered bonds’ golden days

Public Sector

Norway prints first 20 year bond in home market

SSA issuers pile into euros after two tricky days

Bank of England tries to calm markets after fresh Gilt sell-off

Italy bonds shrug off Meloni victory

Covered Bonds

Covered bond issuance set to rise next week

Slovenská sporiteľňa secures covered bond in a ‘tricky’ market

Equitable Bank scrapes over the line despite better opening

Arkea braves volatility with six year covered bond

Raising Rates: wide swaps support spreads but supply deluge spells disaster

Financial Institutions

Jury still out on Italian Job’s market impact

Retail bonds offer banks funding alternative

Ifis drops tier two exchange offer

Sydbank pays high concession to complete €500m non-preferred deal

Bawag benefits from Swiss market resilience to print senior paper

Securitization

Higher rates bite mortgage markets but RMBS resilient

UK chaos hits RMBS as Yorkshire Building Society pulled

Trio of managers clinch CLOs

RMBS primary ticks over as mortgage rates climb

Plummeting pound unlikely to stop EU ABS supply

Corporate Bonds

Electrolux caught up in market tumble

Electrolux fizzle should be a warning to all

Smith & Nephew holds off as UK fiasco rattles markets

Euro IG spreads rocket wider than during pandemic

Dollar bond issuance in September plumbs 14 year low

Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance

LMA preparing guidance on 'sleeping' sustainability-linked loans

SMBC Aviation Capital signs $1.725bn loan with greenshoe option

Nagarro refinances loan with options for increase and Schuldschein

KronosNet shrinks loan as Veonet expands facility

EQT picks five for dividend recap

Emerging Markets

PIF to keep size modest in debut outing

Cocobod faces wider pricing for latest cocoa loan

TGI to reduce dollar liabilities with tender

České dráhy waits for bond market window

Latam Airlines preps bonds to refi DIP loans

Equity

Porsche trades up after Germany's second largest IPO

Salik closes up 11% on debut

Aston Martin’s £575m recap successful despite UK market turmoil

Barclays gets tight discount on £32.4m Admiral block

Italian election paves the way for MPS recap

People Moves

Natixis head of structured credit syndicate leaves bank

Citi poaches veteran from Credit Suisse

More CS cuts revealed, including regional head of DCM

Barclays promotes new global co-head of SIB

Southpaw

Middle East capital markets boom drives intense fight for banking talent

