Submit Search
Search Query
Issue 1774
Top Stories
Rates market awaits fiscal, not monetary, fix to Gilt volatility
Covered bonds shoot for record
ECB embarks on greener era for CSPP
Give us back our bonus cap
Leader
Asset encumbrance may cloud covered bonds’ golden days
Public Sector
Norway prints first 20 year bond in home market
SSA issuers pile into euros after two tricky days
Bank of England tries to calm markets after fresh Gilt sell-off
Italy bonds shrug off Meloni victory
Covered Bonds
Covered bond issuance set to rise next week
Slovenská sporiteľňa secures covered bond in a ‘tricky’ market
Equitable Bank scrapes over the line despite better opening
Arkea braves volatility with six year covered bond
Raising Rates: wide swaps support spreads but supply deluge spells disaster
Financial Institutions
Jury still out on Italian Job’s market impact
Retail bonds offer banks funding alternative
Ifis drops tier two exchange offer
Sydbank pays high concession to complete €500m non-preferred deal
Bawag benefits from Swiss market resilience to print senior paper
Securitization
Higher rates bite mortgage markets but RMBS resilient
UK chaos hits RMBS as Yorkshire Building Society pulled
Trio of managers clinch CLOs
RMBS primary ticks over as mortgage rates climb
Plummeting pound unlikely to stop EU ABS supply
Corporate Bonds
Electrolux caught up in market tumble
Electrolux fizzle should be a warning to all
Smith & Nephew holds off as UK fiasco rattles markets
Euro IG spreads rocket wider than during pandemic
Dollar bond issuance in September plumbs 14 year low
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LMA preparing guidance on 'sleeping' sustainability-linked loans
SMBC Aviation Capital signs $1.725bn loan with greenshoe option
Nagarro refinances loan with options for increase and Schuldschein
KronosNet shrinks loan as Veonet expands facility
EQT picks five for dividend recap
Emerging Markets
PIF to keep size modest in debut outing
Cocobod faces wider pricing for latest cocoa loan
TGI to reduce dollar liabilities with tender
České dráhy waits for bond market window
Latam Airlines preps bonds to refi DIP loans
Equity
Porsche trades up after Germany's second largest IPO
Salik closes up 11% on debut
Aston Martin’s £575m recap successful despite UK market turmoil
Barclays gets tight discount on £32.4m Admiral block
Italian election paves the way for MPS recap
People Moves
Natixis head of structured credit syndicate leaves bank
Citi poaches veteran from Credit Suisse
More CS cuts revealed, including regional head of DCM
Barclays promotes new global co-head of SIB
Southpaw
Middle East capital markets boom drives intense fight for banking talent
