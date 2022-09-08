GlobalCapital
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Issue 1771
Top Stories
Zambia plan could pave way for further EM debt restructurings
Elite borrowers break away in split IG corporate bond market
UK energy plan weighs on Gilts as EU schemes yet to hit govvie markets
Power companies jostle for loans as margin calls bite
Leader
Distinction returns to Europe’s corporate bond market
Zambia debt talks may be painful but are a chance for progress
Public Sector
UPDATED Demand galore for ‘impressive’ France and Italy bonds
AfDB rewarded with big book for getting ahead of ECB
Elevated borrowing concerns hit Gilts on Truss win
Covered Bonds
‘Business as usual’ for covered bonds after ECB ups rates 75bp
HSBC UK prices first covered bond flat to fair value
Nordea goes long in covered bonds ahead of ECB
Covered bonds popping as four banks issue tight deals
Raising Rates: Short euro yields whipped up and down by ECB repo rumour
Financial Institutions
Abanca shows demand for periphery senior bonds if NIP high enough
Banks resume senior issuance as market steadies, preferred deals go better
Commerzbank scores Swiss franc funding arb
Securitization
Tommi 3 brings public ABS issuance back to Europe
ABS primary picks up as autos and RMBS surface
SG revs Red & Black 9 to awaken European ABS
ABS to remain ‘integral’ part of Carvana funding
Corporate Bonds
Defensive corporate ESG bonds remain in demand
Keep your clients close, but your rivals closer
European IG corporates flood into market
Corporate issuers in defence mode as ECB looms
WPD plans debut euros amid warnings of deteriorating conditions
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Multi-currency syndicated loan to fund NGM’s e-mobility expansion
Covestro turns to Schuldschein market amid bond volatility
Brenntag debuts in Schuldschein with dollar tranches
Deutsche Bank hires for loan syndicate
Uncertainty ratchets up for the leveraged market
Emerging Markets
Loans become less attractive for some Mid East borrowers
Nautilus Inkia ups tender after strong participation
Access to new markets is worth the effort for EM issuers
Several CEE sovereigns look to print bonds as confidence grows
Kenya still faces obstacles to regaining market access
Equity
Neoen resurrects green convertibles
Oaktree sells 8.9% stake in Hafnia at huge profit
SEEIT increases share sale due to strong demand
Siemens Energy funds Gamesa integration with €960m mando
Americana Group to launch IPO in autumn
Market News
Macquarie tweaks levfin operation to weather storm
People Moves
Barclays hires Stan Chart’s Hanna for sustainable finance
Leach joins Man Group as head of capital markets
Southpaw
Full speed ahead as HSBC’s Elhedery returns
