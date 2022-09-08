All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1771

Top Stories

Zambia plan could pave way for further EM debt restructurings

Elite borrowers break away in split IG corporate bond market

UK energy plan weighs on Gilts as EU schemes yet to hit govvie markets

Power companies jostle for loans as margin calls bite

Leader

Distinction returns to Europe’s corporate bond market

Zambia debt talks may be painful but are a chance for progress

Public Sector

UPDATED Demand galore for ‘impressive’ France and Italy bonds

AfDB rewarded with big book for getting ahead of ECB

Elevated borrowing concerns hit Gilts on Truss win

Covered Bonds

‘Business as usual’ for covered bonds after ECB ups rates 75bp

HSBC UK prices first covered bond flat to fair value

Nordea goes long in covered bonds ahead of ECB

Covered bonds popping as four banks issue tight deals

Raising Rates: Short euro yields whipped up and down by ECB repo rumour

Financial Institutions

Abanca shows demand for periphery senior bonds if NIP high enough

Banks resume senior issuance as market steadies, preferred deals go better

Commerzbank scores Swiss franc funding arb

Securitization

Tommi 3 brings public ABS issuance back to Europe

ABS primary picks up as autos and RMBS surface

SG revs Red & Black 9 to awaken European ABS

ABS to remain ‘integral’ part of Carvana funding

Corporate Bonds

Defensive corporate ESG bonds remain in demand

Keep your clients close, but your rivals closer

European IG corporates flood into market

Corporate issuers in defence mode as ECB looms

WPD plans debut euros amid warnings of deteriorating conditions

Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance

Multi-currency syndicated loan to fund NGM’s e-mobility expansion

Covestro turns to Schuldschein market amid bond volatility

Brenntag debuts in Schuldschein with dollar tranches

Deutsche Bank hires for loan syndicate

Uncertainty ratchets up for the leveraged market

Emerging Markets

Loans become less attractive for some Mid East borrowers

Nautilus Inkia ups tender after strong participation

Access to new markets is worth the effort for EM issuers

Several CEE sovereigns look to print bonds as confidence grows

Kenya still faces obstacles to regaining market access

Equity

Neoen resurrects green convertibles

Oaktree sells 8.9% stake in Hafnia at huge profit

SEEIT increases share sale due to strong demand

Siemens Energy funds Gamesa integration with €960m mando

Americana Group to launch IPO in autumn

Market News

Macquarie tweaks levfin operation to weather storm

People Moves

Barclays hires Stan Chart’s Hanna for sustainable finance

Leach joins Man Group as head of capital markets

Southpaw

Full speed ahead as HSBC’s Elhedery returns

