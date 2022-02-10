All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1741

Cover Stories

ING stars in splintered FIG market revival

Sterling market agog as BofE plans to drop £20bn corporate book

SSAs struggle to find safe ground amid rate rise threat

‘Barbarians’ through the gate: private banks move into direct lending

EM investors split as primary market concessions screech higher

Leader

Don’t judge an EM bond by its cover (ratio)

Bank of England’s corporate clear-out is not the big one

Public Sector

Belgium expected to be next 30 year trade

EU trade unleashes Spain 30 year

JBIC and EBRD head out to seven year dollars

EU turns defensive for first syndicated deal of year

Cades sees order book for new debt shrink in a month

Bond Comments

Covered Bonds

Axa draws decent covered bond demand under new ownership

Navarra’s Garcia upbeat on green Cédulas funding

ING reprices covered bond curve with two part blockbuster

Navarra gets debut green Cédulas away as DZ announces first green Pfandbrief

Clydesdale scores solid SONIA success in covered bonds

Financial Institutions

Arval pays slim premium for three year senior deal

Berlin Hyp taps Swiss francs for three year green bond

Nordic pair join FIG senior reopening fray

Market volatility opens windows for financial MTNs

Bond Comments

Securitization

Sunnova ABS shines on market as ESG regulations intensify

Big US CLO issuers establish Sofr 'clearing level' but minnows await rates stability

European ABS set for bumpy ride as rates fears blow spreads out

Volatility keeps European ABS issuers at bay

Corporate Bonds

‘Jitters? What jitters?’ Corporate bond market flies again

‘Skittish IG’ forces US corps through small window

High Yield

Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance

Burgeoning private debt clouded by EU regulatory tightening

Emerging Markets

Suriname to offer creditors oil-linked bonds, sees ‘unique’ ESG opportunity in restructuring

Axian trades up after building $950m order book

Crédito Real defaults and hires restructuring advisers

Bank of Industry prints rare euro bond ahead of dollar rate rises

Israel Electric picks banks for first bond in four years

Equity

Cerberus cuts stake in Deutsche further before end of lock-up

Technoprobe IPO progresses despite volatile market

Suse block sale shows tech is 'not unsellable'

Blow to London after Nvidia walks away from Softbank's Arm

LXi Reit quenches investor thirst for inflation-proof income

Market News

After Salomon revival, First Boston could be next

Credit Suisse’s investment bank feels the pinch

Stan Chart extends apprenticeship to corporate coverage

People Moves

Former Anchorage MD joins Silver Point

Lombard-Latune heads to NatWest

New Zealand promotes Martin to top debt management role

BNPP hires for loan capital markets

Pemberton pinch from Apollo is cherry on the cake

Southpaw

Deutsche’s UK reboot aims to prove doubters wrong

