Issue 1741
Cover Stories
ING stars in splintered FIG market revival
Sterling market agog as BofE plans to drop £20bn corporate book
SSAs struggle to find safe ground amid rate rise threat
‘Barbarians’ through the gate: private banks move into direct lending
EM investors split as primary market concessions screech higher
Leader
Don’t judge an EM bond by its cover (ratio)
Bank of England’s corporate clear-out is not the big one
Public Sector
Belgium expected to be next 30 year trade
EU trade unleashes Spain 30 year
JBIC and EBRD head out to seven year dollars
EU turns defensive for first syndicated deal of year
Cades sees order book for new debt shrink in a month
Bond Comments
Covered Bonds
Axa draws decent covered bond demand under new ownership
Navarra’s Garcia upbeat on green Cédulas funding
ING reprices covered bond curve with two part blockbuster
Navarra gets debut green Cédulas away as DZ announces first green Pfandbrief
Clydesdale scores solid SONIA success in covered bonds
Financial Institutions
Arval pays slim premium for three year senior deal
Berlin Hyp taps Swiss francs for three year green bond
Nordic pair join FIG senior reopening fray
Market volatility opens windows for financial MTNs
Bond Comments
Securitization
Sunnova ABS shines on market as ESG regulations intensify
Big US CLO issuers establish Sofr 'clearing level' but minnows await rates stability
European ABS set for bumpy ride as rates fears blow spreads out
Volatility keeps European ABS issuers at bay
Corporate Bonds
‘Jitters? What jitters?’ Corporate bond market flies again
‘Skittish IG’ forces US corps through small window
High Yield
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Burgeoning private debt clouded by EU regulatory tightening
Emerging Markets
Suriname to offer creditors oil-linked bonds, sees ‘unique’ ESG opportunity in restructuring
Axian trades up after building $950m order book
Crédito Real defaults and hires restructuring advisers
Bank of Industry prints rare euro bond ahead of dollar rate rises
Israel Electric picks banks for first bond in four years
Equity
Cerberus cuts stake in Deutsche further before end of lock-up
Technoprobe IPO progresses despite volatile market
Suse block sale shows tech is 'not unsellable'
Blow to London after Nvidia walks away from Softbank's Arm
LXi Reit quenches investor thirst for inflation-proof income
Market News
After Salomon revival, First Boston could be next
Credit Suisse’s investment bank feels the pinch
Stan Chart extends apprenticeship to corporate coverage
People Moves
Former Anchorage MD joins Silver Point
Lombard-Latune heads to NatWest
New Zealand promotes Martin to top debt management role
BNPP hires for loan capital markets
Pemberton pinch from Apollo is cherry on the cake
Southpaw
Deutsche’s UK reboot aims to prove doubters wrong
