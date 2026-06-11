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Hong Kong Dollar Roundtable (June 2026)

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The Hong Kong dollar bond market is evolving beyond being one exclusively of private placements to one where public issuance of varying sizes and maturities is becoming more common. The greater frequency of public issuance is leading to more opportunities for investors and issuers alike. Sustaining this growth will require a bigger variety of asset classes, and more diversified local and international participation. GlobalCapital assembled a group of investors and issuers from across the bond market to discuss this burgeoning market and the progress they want to see from it in the future.

Roundtable participants

Marcin Bill, headof funding, Asia Pacific, International Finance Corporation (IFC)
Liam Carden, senior treasury officer, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)
Helen Chung, head of investment management, treasury markets, Standard Chartered
Eoin Finn, managing director, group funding and principal investments, Emirates NBD
Chihiro Fujimoto, senior financial officer, capital markets, World Bank
Oliver Greer, global head of medium term notes, Standard Chartered
Daniel Lam, portfolio manager, Asia fixed income, HSBC Asset Management
Julian Lee, executive director, finance, Hong Kong Airport Authority
Lenaig Mallegol, treasury specialist, Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Richard Staff, managing director, head of capital and term issuance, Standard Chartered Bank
Lei Zhu, headof Asian fixed income, Fidelity
Moderator: Karry Lai, senior editor, GlobalCapital