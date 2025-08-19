MTN AWARDS
The only comprehensive awards dedicated to the Medium Term Note market
Winners voted by the market
MTN AWARDS
The only comprehensive awards dedicated to the Medium Term Note market
Winners voted by the market
Following the huge success of the inaugural MTN Awards, the GlobalCapital MTN Awards return for a second year in 2027, continuing to celebrate the leading issuers, banks and deals that shape the Medium Term Note market.
As the only comprehensive awards dedicated to the MTN market, the awards recognise the excellence, innovation and achievements shaping the industry.
The award winners are decided by majority vote, through a single market-wide poll. The shortlist will be published in November 2026, with winners determined from the same shortlist. The exceptions are the Deal Awards and Editor’s Choice Award, which are decided through a pitching process with the GlobalCapital Awards and Editorial team.
The winners will be revealed live at the MTN Awards ceremony in London in February 2027.
Awards review year: period 4 October, 2025 to 30 September, 2026
Voting period: 1 October, 2026 to 23 October, 2026
IMPORTANT: Please read the voting guidelines below carefully before voting. Votes that do not comply with the guidelines may be discounted.
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Market participants are invited to cast their votes for the standout players in each awards category. We are not only looking to commend the biggest players, but also those than have shown outstanding market acumen, intelligence and innovation. This is your chance to choose the leading institutions and deals in the MTN market.
Before you start voting, please read the rules of the poll carefully.
- One vote. Each institution is allowed one vote in each category. Please consult with your colleagues before you submit your vote. It is fine for several colleagues to vote in different categories.
- Banks and issuers. To ensure fairness, banks are required to cast their votes for issuers, and issuers are required to cast their votes for banks. Voting for one’s own institution, or for another institution of the same type, is not permitted.
- Honest opinion. Your vote must be your honest opinion. If your chosen candidate does not win, you would rather a deserving candidate did than an undeserving one. Tactical voting, for example for weak candidates, is forbidden. We reserve the right to ask your reasons for your votes.
- No self voting. In the Awards for organisations, you may not vote for your own institution or an affiliate.
- Campaigning forbidden. GlobalCapital will keep your votes anonymous. We ask you to do the same. You may share the survey and encourage market contacts to vote for you, but you may not check that they have actually voted, fill in the poll for them or discuss how you vote with other market participants outside your firm.
- Service providers. Voting in the service provider categories is open to all market participants, regardless of institution type.
- Optional voting. It is not necessary to cast a vote in every category.
- One vote. Each institution is allowed one vote in each category. Please consult with your colleagues before you submit your vote. It is fine for several colleagues to vote in different categories.
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The pitched categories comprise the Deal Awards and the Editor’s Choice Award.
Deal Awards:
GlobalCapital is looking to reward a number of the most impressive transactions as MTN Deals of the Year. Submissions will be evaluated on the basis of one or more of the following criteria.
- Demonstration of innovation, particularly in the use of new structures or approaches
- Effectiveness in addressing a specific market need
- Establishment of a “first of its kind” transaction that subsequently set a precedent or trend
- Introduction of a new investor or issuer to the market
- Complexity of the transaction — for a deal that solves a particularly knotty problem for one or more of the parties involved
- Size of the deal (considered as a factor, though not determinative)
- Deals must be for third-party issuers
- Issuers and dealers may pitch jointly but a specific deal may only be pitched once (see below for further guidance on pitching)
- For deal to qualify, it must be submitted to the MTN Monitor database by October 31
Editor’s Choice Award:
One award will be conferred for the most impressive achievement of the year, as determined by the editorial team. Unlike the Deal Awards, this category is not limited to transactions and may recognise any outstanding contribution or development within the market.
How to pitch:
We invite market participants to pitch to GlobalCapital and explain why they believe they deserve to win either a Deal of the Year Award or the Editor’s Choice Award. Each pitch meeting will last no more than 45 minutes. The Awards will cover the review period from 4 October, 2025 to 30 September, 2026.
Institutions may pitch as many deals as they wish in each meeting though it is advised to stick to a lower number so that we can explore why the very best deals in detail.
Pitch meetings will take place throughout October. To coordinate a pitch meeting, please contact our awards analyst, at samuel.barrett@derivia.com
Categories are carefully refreshed each year to reflect the latest trends and developments in the MTN market, while ensuring the awards continue to cover the full spectrum of the industry. The 2027 categories will be confirmed and updated in early October, however the 2026 category list is below for reference.
The bank, issuers and service provider winners are decided through the market poll market vote, with the exception of the Deal Awards and Editor’s Choice Award, which are determined through a pitching process.
Voting period: 1 October, 2026 to 23 October, 2026.
IMPORTANT: Dealer banks must submit their deal data to MTN Monitor to be eligible for a Bank Award. You must submit your data by October 31, 2026. Banks that miss the deadline will not be considered.
To submit your deal data, please email mtn@globalcapital.com
For more information about the GlobalCapital MTN Monitor, please visit GlobalCapital - MTN Monitor
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SSA:
Overall SSA Issuer of the Year
Supranational Issuer
Agency Issuer
Sub-sovereign Issuer of the Year
FIG:
Overall FIG MTN Issuer of the Year
FIG Senior Issuer of the Year
FIG Subordinated Issuer of the Year
Covered Issuer of the Year
Emerging markets:
EM – CEE Issuer of the Year
EM – Middle East Issuer of the Year
EM – Africa Issuer of the Year
Other:
Corporate Issuer of the Year
Nordic Issuer of the Year
Asia-Pacific Issuer of the Year
Breakthrough Issuer of the Year
Most Innovative Issuer of the Year
Best Issuer for ESG-linked MTNs
CP Issuer of the Year
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MTN Bank of the Year
Europe MTN Bank of the Year
Middle East MTN Bank of the Year
Asia MTN Bank of the Year
Best Bank for SSA MTNs
Best Bank of FIG MTNs
Best Bank for Corporate MTNs
Third Party Swap Provider of the Year
Niche Currencies Bank of the Year
Frontier Currencies Bank of the Year
Callable dollar Bank of the Year
Callable euro Bank of the Year
Best Bank for CMS-linked MTNs
Best Bank for Inflation-linked MTNs
Most Innovative Bank of the Year
Best Bank for Introducing New Investors
Best Bank for ESG-linked MTNs
Best Bank for CDs
Best Bank for Programme Advisory
CP Bank of the Year
Rising Force MTN Bank of the Year
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Law Firm of the Year
Best Law Firm for SSA Issuers
Best Law Firm for FIG Issuers
Best Law Firm for Corporate Issuers
Best Law Firm for CEEMEA Issuers
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Best MTN Banker
Best MTN Structurer
Best MTN Funding Official
Rising Star: Most Impressive Banker
Rising Star: Most Impressive Issuer
Distinguished MTN Thought Leadership Award
MTN Advocate of the Year
Outstanding Individual Contribution to the MTN market
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Fintech Provider/Platform of the Year
Innovation of the Year
Trustee/paying agent of the Year
Best ESG Investor
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GlobalCapital is looking to reward a number of the most impressive transactions as MTN Deals of the Year. Submissions will be evaluated on the basis of one or more of the following criteria.
- Demonstration of innovation, particularly in the use of new structures or approaches
- Effectiveness in addressing a specific market need
- Establishment of a “first of its kind” transaction that subsequently set a precedent or trend
- Introduction of a new investor or issuer to the market
- Complexity of the transaction — for a deal that solves a particularly knotty problem for one or more of the parties involved
- Size of the deal (considered as a factor, though not determinative)
- Deals must be for third-party issuers
- Issuers and dealers may pitch jointly but a specific deal may only be pitched once (see below for further guidance on pitching)
- For deal to qualify, it must be submitted to the MTN Monitor database by October 31
How to pitch:
We invite market participants to pitch to GlobalCapital and explain why they believe they deserve to win either a Deal of the Year Award or the Editor’s Choice Award. Each pitch meeting will no more than 45 minutes. The Awards will cover the review period from October 3, 2024 to October 3, 2025.
Institutions may pitch as many deals as they wish in each meeting though it is advised to stick to a lower number so that we can explore why they very best deals in detail.
Pitch meetings will take place between October 13 and October 31. To arrange a pitch meeting, please contact our awards analyst at ekta.kharat@derivia.com
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Editor’s Choice Award:
One award will be conferred for the most impressive achievement of the year, as determined by the editorial team. Unlike the Deal Awards, this category is not limited to transactions and may recognise any outstanding contribution or development within the market.
How to pitch:
We invite market participants to pitch to GlobalCapital and explain why they believe they deserve to win either a Deal of the Year Award or the Editor’s Choice Award. Each pitch meeting will no more than 45 minutes. The Awards will cover the review period from October 3, 2024 to October 3, 2025.
Institutions may pitch as many deals as they wish in each meeting though it is advised to stick to a lower number so that we can explore why they very best deals in detail.
Pitch meetings will take place between October 13 and October 31. To arrange a pitch meeting, please contact our awards analyst at ekta.kharat@derivia.com
Put your organisation at the forefront of the most prestigious celebration in the MTN market.
We offer tailored sponsorship packages designed to elevate your organisation's visibility, whether you're building brand awareness, connecting with key decision makers, or showcasing your expertise. Speak with our team to find the right package for you.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:
The GlobalCapital MTN Awards are determined entirely through an independent, market wide voting process. Winners are selected based on merit and market recognition. Sponsorship has no influence on voting or on any editorial decisions made by the GlobalCapital team.
The awards ceremony takes place in February 2027, in London.
The MTN Awards ceremony brings together senior professionals from across the market for an evening of networking, recognition, and celebration, and the chance to honour this year's winners.
We offer three attendance packages, Platinum, Gold, and Associate, each with a different level of visibility. Speak with our team to find the right package for your organisation. Seats are limited.
We offer three attendance packages: Platinum, Gold, and Associate, each providing varying levels of visibility and prestige.
Please speak with a member of our team to explore which package best suits your organisation and to request pricing. Limited seats available.
MTN Monitor is GlobalCapital's specialised database bringing transparency to the medium term note market, offering validated deal data and analytics, complemented by GlobalCapital's news and insights.
MTN Monitor covers third party issuance in SSA, FIG, emerging markets, covered and corporate bonds.
GlobalCapital's unique and independent position in the market lets us receive, collate, validate, and make available a powerful database of MTN issuance information.