Categories are carefully refreshed each year to reflect the latest trends and developments in the MTN market, while ensuring the awards continue to cover the full spectrum of the industry. The 2027 categories will be confirmed and updated in early October, however the 2026 category list is below for reference.

The bank, issuers and service provider winners are decided through the market poll market vote, with the exception of the Deal Awards and Editor’s Choice Award, which are determined through a pitching process.

Voting period: 1 October, 2026 to 23 October, 2026.

IMPORTANT: Dealer banks must submit their deal data to MTN Monitor to be eligible for a Bank Award. You must submit your data by October 31, 2026. Banks that miss the deadline will not be considered.

To submit your deal data, please email mtn@globalcapital.com

For more information about the GlobalCapital MTN Monitor, please visit GlobalCapital - MTN Monitor