GC Podcast
Another Fine Mezz
Corporate Bonds
Rate shock hits US IG but hope endures
A barren week in the corporate dollar market, amid poor inflation data, is the prelude for more business soon, said optimistic bankers
David Rothnie
,
October 13, 2022
Syndicated Loans
Sparkassen loses appetite for Schuldscheine feast
Investor cohort is not driving near-record issuance
Jon Hay
,
October 13, 2022
Corporate Bonds
Refi risk bubbles in corporate bond market
Data dumps and market blackouts push chance to issue further down the line
Mike Turner
,
October 13, 2022
Leader
Brighter days aren’t coming for corporates
This is not the time for complacency in corporate bonds
Mike Turner
,
October 13, 2022
Private debt
Schuldschein races for record volume before appetite dries up
Market super-busy but investors beginning to reduce orders
Jon Hay
,
October 13, 2022
Corporate Bonds
European IG corporate bond yields hit decade high
Corporate bond bankers say market still has room to cheapen further
Mike Turner
,
October 13, 2022
Corporate Bonds
Companies get locked out of sterling but euro contagion risks fall
Fresh anarchy in the UK shuts down 2022’s sterling corporate bond market
Mike Turner
,
October 12, 2022
Corporate Bonds
GIB AM's new bond fund to seek out corporate transition winners
Sustainable World Corporate Bond Fund will invest in companies solving the biggest issues
Jon Hay
,
October 11, 2022
Corporate Bonds
Vattenfall lands three hits on short end of curve
Energy company brings rare floater alongside two fixed rate notes
Mike Turner
,
October 11, 2022
