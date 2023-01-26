GC Asia Content
Bankers “sleeping in the office” to handle Asia bond volumes
Property sector woes prompt distressed debt makeover
In this table, GlobalCapital Asia offers a glimpse of the bond deals that are in the works
Chinese premium electric vehicle car brand poised to revive China-into-US listings
The Malaysian bank got commitments from 13 lenders during syndication
Domino's Pizza's China operator plans expansion in the mainland
Carsten Stoehr has been with the Swiss bank for over 25 years
One cornerstone has taken up over 65% of the deal
This round-up focuses on China’s plan to revive its economy through special bonds and BOC's loan support for Longfor
This round-up focuses on China’s latest consumer price data and a push for Reit listings
Vietnamese firm wraps up second fundraising of the year as sentiment towards the country's borrowers shows signs of turning