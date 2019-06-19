All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

  • Emerging Markets
    Euroblog: the triumph of the in-laws
    Francesca Young, June 19, 2019
    VTB Capital has changed the date of its Russia Calling! conference, highlighting “mounting pressure from clients’ in-laws” as the reason for moving the event so that it doesn't clash with Thanksgiving in the US.
  • roast_turkey_230px
    Emerging Markets
    Euroblog: thanks for nothing, VTB Capital
    Francesca Young, June 12, 2019
    If the date of one major capital markets event in Russia is anything to go by, the locals have given up on attracting US investors all together.
  • real deutsche bank
    Will the real Deutsche Bank please stand up?
    Graham Bippart, October 12, 2015
    Deutsche Bank gave a scare to some investors in its additional tier one bonds last week when it disclosed it expects to lose net €6.2bn, but Blog was very concerned when we took a look at the FCA’s Financial Services Register last week.
  • On the beach
    Covered bonds get colourful in Barca
    GlobalCapital, September 14, 2015
    The covered bond market never looked so alive as it did on the beaches of Barcelona last week.
  • Fade to Blonde
    GlobalCapital, August 03, 2015
    Blog made a useful discovery this week — getting stuck on a long car journey with one bank’s SSA team would be a terrible idea.
  • Grog: What will hopefully be the last portmanteau pun on Greece for a long time
    GlobalCapital, July 13, 2015
    "Grexit", "Greferendum" — the slamming together of "Greece" and other semi-appropriates words has been the only consistent part of the debt talks between Greece and its creditors.
  • SSA
    GC Blog: Supras get catty in Greece crisis
    GlobalCapital, July 06, 2015
    Never let it be said that such a serious organisation as the European Stability Mechanism would take an opportunity to include some cheeky subtext in one of its press releases, but Blog couldn’t help but feel that was exactly what it was doing as the clock ticked down to the make-or-break Greek referendum on Sunday.
  • Sometimes, you just have to ask…
    Graham Bippart, June 29, 2015
    It’s been a tough year in CEEMEA bonds, with volumes drooping lower than Putin’s man boobs.
  • SSA
    Draghi’s odd-shaped balls – and his new career
    Jon Hay, June 16, 2015
    You know when you know what someone means, but what they’ve actually said is gobbledygook?
  • Chairman Lake’s Five Year Plan
    Graham Bippart, June 08, 2015
    HSBC global head of capital financing Spencer Lake lost no time ensuring his grasp on the International Capital Markets association when he was appointed its chair at the organisation’s annual general meeting last week.
  • ECB actions flattening the language curve itself
    GlobalCapital, April 27, 2015
    The capital markets in Europe appear to be approaching something like the financial equivalent of the singularity, or the point in a black hole where time and space collapse into a single, one-dimensional point where all laws of physics fall apart.
  • Moody's grants Scotland independence from mortgage report
    GlobalCapital, April 07, 2015
    Moody’s certainly seems to be doing its best to be left off Scotland’s list of approved rating agencies when that country issues its debut bond — something its government was granted powers to do last year.
