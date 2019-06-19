Euroblog
-
VTB Capital has changed the date of its Russia Calling! conference, highlighting “mounting pressure from clients’ in-laws” as the reason for moving the event so that it doesn't clash with Thanksgiving in the US.
-
If the date of one major capital markets event in Russia is anything to go by, the locals have given up on attracting US investors all together.
-
Deutsche Bank gave a scare to some investors in its additional tier one bonds last week when it disclosed it expects to lose net €6.2bn, but Blog was very concerned when we took a look at the FCA’s Financial Services Register last week.
-
The covered bond market never looked so alive as it did on the beaches of Barcelona last week.
-
Blog made a useful discovery this week — getting stuck on a long car journey with one bank’s SSA team would be a terrible idea.
-
"Grexit", "Greferendum" — the slamming together of "Greece" and other semi-appropriates words has been the only consistent part of the debt talks between Greece and its creditors.
-
Never let it be said that such a serious organisation as the European Stability Mechanism would take an opportunity to include some cheeky subtext in one of its press releases, but Blog couldn’t help but feel that was exactly what it was doing as the clock ticked down to the make-or-break Greek referendum on Sunday.
-
It’s been a tough year in CEEMEA bonds, with volumes drooping lower than Putin’s man boobs.
-
You know when you know what someone means, but what they’ve actually said is gobbledygook?
-
HSBC global head of capital financing Spencer Lake lost no time ensuring his grasp on the International Capital Markets association when he was appointed its chair at the organisation’s annual general meeting last week.
-
The capital markets in Europe appear to be approaching something like the financial equivalent of the singularity, or the point in a black hole where time and space collapse into a single, one-dimensional point where all laws of physics fall apart.
-
Moody’s certainly seems to be doing its best to be left off Scotland’s list of approved rating agencies when that country issues its debut bond — something its government was granted powers to do last year.