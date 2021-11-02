European Securitization Awards 2022 — call for nominations and pitches

GlobalCapital is pleased to invite nominations for its 2022 European Securitization Awards. Our annual awards seek to recognise the most important and innovative deals, banks and market participants of 2022, a year that saw the securitization market not only regain much of its strength after the peak pandemic months in 2020 but also play an increasingly important role in financing Europe’s economic recovery. This year also saw securitization embrace ESG, a development that is reflected in our award categories this year.

The majority of categories are voted for via market surveys (please see link below for the nominations survey). But we also have three categories that are pitched for — Overall Securitization Bank of the Year, Securitization Deal of the Year, and Private Securitization of the Year.

This call for nominations is open to anyone active in the securitization market, and you are free to nominate your own deals.

We provide a short text box for you to make a nomination case if you wish, but are happy to have informal discussions by phone as well. Feel free to contact Toby Fildes, managing editor, on +44(0)7811358791.

NB: This is only the first stage of the process — GlobalCapital’s editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category, which will be opened to public voting in December.

The shortlists will be down to our discretion — while the number of people nominating certainly plays a part, our aim to compile a representative and credible shortlist in each category.

A note on your nominations: while private, novel or limited distribution financings are often the most interesting and innovative projects, please bear in mind that the second part of the process is a broad vote from across the European securitization market. It may therefore be best to nominate institutions or deals that are widely known in order to maximise the chances they will be recognised by peers in the voting round.

Please find the link to the survey: https://surveys.euromoney.com/s3/Global-Capital-European-Securitization-Awards-2022-Call-for-Nominations

This nominations survey will close on November 26.

Proposed timeline: November 2: Call for nominations — market vote November 26: Call for nominations — vote closes November 26-December 5: Editorial team reviews nominations and creates shortlists for each category December 6: Shortlists for categories open — market vote. Pitched awards process opens January 14 2022: Shortlist vote closes. Pitched awards process closes March 23 2022: Winners announced at the GlobalCapital Securitization Dinner

Categories are as follows:

ABS/RMBS

1) ABS Bank of the year

2) RMBS Bank of the year

3) Fintech financing Bank of the year

4) ABS Issuer of the year

5) RMBS Issuer of the year

6) ABS Deal of the year

7) RMBS Deal of the year

8) Consumer securitization Law firm of the year

9) Servicer of the year (performing)

10) Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading house of the year

11) Whole business Esoteric issuer of the year

12) Whole business Esoteric deal of the year

CLOs

13) CLO Arranger of the year

14) CLO Deal of the year

15) Secondary CLO Trading house of the year

16) CLO Manager of the year

17) CLO Investor of the year (senior)

18) CLO Investor of the year (junior/mezz)

19) CLO Law firm of the year

20) CLO Rating agency of the year

CRE and CMBS

21) CRE & CMBS Bank of the year

22) CRE & CMBS Deal of the year

23) CRE & CMBS Law firm of the year

NPLs

24) NPL Bank/Advisor of the year

25) NPL Deal of the year

26) NPL Law firm of the year

27) NPL Servicer of the year

General

28) Most innovative Deal of the year (brought forward the market the most)

29) Benchmark, Libor replacement Deal of the year

30) Debut Issuer of the year

31) Benchmark, Libor replacement Issuer of the year

32) Portfolio buyer of the year

33) Securitization Equity investor of the year

34) Securitization Senior investor of the year

35) Securitization Mezz investor of the year

36) Risk transfer investor of the year

37) Corporate securitization Arranger of the year

38) Trade receivables Financier of the year

39) Risk transfer Bank of the year

40) Securitized Derivatives house of the year

41) Secondary financing house of the year

42) Securitization Research house of the year

43) Securitization Rating agency of the year

44) Securitization Accounting firm of the year

45) Data provider of the year

46) Securitization trustee of the year

47) SPV administrator of the year

48) New Jurisdiction of the year

49) Regulator of the year

ESG

50) ESG/SRI Bank of the year

51) ESG/SRI Issuer of the year

52) ESG/SRI Deal of the year

53) ESG/SRI Investor of the year

54) ESG/SRI Law firm of the year

55) ESG/SRI Research firm of the year

GlobalCapital will also be running three awards to be judged solely by pitches made to the editorial team. Please get in touch with Sophie Astles to arrange a time to pitch or discuss further on +44 (0) 2077798807 or sophie.astles@euromoneyplc.com. These are: Overall Securitization Bank of the Year, Overall Securitization Deal of the Year and Private Securitization of the Year. These pitches can take place between December 6 and January 14.

Guidance for pitched awards: in general, consideration will be given to breadth and depth of the nominee's securitization business; how innovative or challenging the transactions it did were; their quality of execution and structuring; feedback and endorsement from clients and counterparties; and investment, growth and progression in the business.

These pitches will be conducted mostly on the record and we will use information gathered in the process to justify our decisions in subsequent articles (please click here for an example).

However, mindful of the private nature of much of the market, we are happy to take portions of the discussion off the record, if you wish to highlight situations which illustrate your institution’s capabilities but which were never made public.

We are happy to leave client names, financial terms, etc. out of any eventual article to encourage the most candid participation from nominees. Simply make your preferences clear at the time of the pitch.

Our aim is that you should feel free to make the case for your institution as comprehensively as possible, across public and private aspects of securitization alike, without concern that confidential information will be circulated beyond GlobalCapital’s editorial team.

There is no requirement to use GlobalCapital data or league tables to support your pitch.

Finally, we would welcome ideas for a worthy recipient of an Outstanding Contribution to Securitization award. This is a special award given entirely at the discretion of GlobalCapital's editorial team. Previous winners have been Rob Ford, founding partner of 24 Asset Management, Max Bronzwaer, group treasurer of Obvion, and Alex Batchvarov, who runs securitization research at Bank of America. There is no fixed set of criteria. We would like the award to recognise individuals who have made huge contributions to the development of the market and who command universal respect among their peers.

Thank you.