Equity and M&A Awards 2023
The GlobalCapital Equity awards celebrate the market's leading banks and deals from the 2023 calendar year. They are the only awards dedicated to recognising excellence in equity capital raising and M&A work in the EMEA region.
KEY DATES
Pitching begins: February 1 2024
Pitching ends: March 1
Winners announced: April 3
As in previous years, the award winners will be chosen by the GlobalCapital editorial team based on our own knowledge of the market, coupled with independent research, pitches and written submissions from banks.
For the first time this year, we will also be adding six categories recognising excellence in M&A.
Banks are invited to pitch to the GlobalCapital to win both the bank and deal awards.
We are looking for the banks that have been most committed, innovative and creative in coping with difficult market conditions and sustaining and growing their franchises.
You are welcome to pitch for multiple categories in a single meeting.
If you would like to pitch for an ECM category, please contact Aidan Gregory
If you would like to pitch for an M&A award, please contact David Rothnie
Bank AwardsEquity Capital Markets Bank of the Year
IPO Bank of the Year
Block Trade Bank of the Year
Equity-Linked Bank of the Year
Bank of the Year for Primary Capital Raising
Bank of the Year for Small Cap ECM
ECM Bank of the Year in Emerging Markets
ECM Bank of the Year in the UK and Ireland
ECM Bank of the Year in France
ECM Bank of the Year in Benelux
ECM Bank of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
ECM Bank of the Year in Italy
ECM Bank of the Year in Iberia
ECM Bank of the Year in the Nordic RegionDeals of the YearEquity Capital Markets Deal of the Year
Five Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals of 2023
M&A Bank of the Year
M&A Deal of the Year
Mid-Cap M&A Bank/Boutique of the Year
Sponsor M&A Deal of the Year
Western Europe Deal of the Year
CEEMEA Deal of the Year