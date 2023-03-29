GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Equity and M&A Awards 2023

The GlobalCapital Equity awards celebrate the market's leading banks and deals from the 2023 calendar year. They are the only awards dedicated to recognising excellence in equity capital raising and M&A work in the EMEA region.

KEY DATES
Pitching begins: February 1 2024
Pitching ends: March 1
Winners announced: April 3

As in previous years, the award winners will be chosen by the GlobalCapital editorial team based on our own knowledge of the market, coupled with independent research, pitches and written submissions from banks.

For the first time this year, we will also be adding six categories recognising excellence in M&A.

Banks are invited to pitch to the GlobalCapital to win both the bank and deal awards.

We are looking for the banks that have been most committed, innovative and creative in coping with difficult market conditions and sustaining and growing their franchises.

You are welcome to pitch for multiple categories in a single meeting.

Categories

  • EQUITY AWARDS

    Bank Awards
    Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year
    IPO Bank of the Year
    Block Trade Bank of the Year
    Equity-Linked Bank of the Year
    Bank of the Year for Primary Capital Raising
    Bank of the Year for Small Cap ECM
    ECM Bank of the Year in Emerging Markets
    ECM Bank of the Year in the UK and Ireland
    ECM Bank of the Year in France
    ECM Bank of the Year in Benelux
    ECM Bank of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
    ECM Bank of the Year in Italy
    ECM Bank of the Year in Iberia
    ECM Bank of the Year in the Nordic Region
    Deals of the Year
    Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year
    Five Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals of 2023

  • M&A AWARDS

    M&A Bank of the Year
    M&A Deal of the Year

    Mid-Cap M&A Bank/Boutique of the Year
    Sponsor M&A Deal of the Year
    Western Europe Deal of the Year
    CEEMEA Deal of the Year
Previous Awards
Polls and Awards
HSBC and Porsche scoop top ECM awards
Aidan Gregory, March 29, 2023
Polls and Awards
GlobalCapital launches ECM Awards for 2022
Aidan Gregory, February 06, 2023
Polls and Awards
Standing out in a strong market: the ECM deals and banks of 2021
Aidan Gregory, April 25, 2022
Equity
Goldman Sachs and Allfunds star in GlobalCapital ECM Awards
Aidan Gregory, April 25, 2022