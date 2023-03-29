Equity and M&A Awards 2023

The GlobalCapital Equity awards celebrate the market's leading banks and deals from the 2023 calendar year. They are the only awards dedicated to recognising excellence in equity capital raising and M&A work in the EMEA region.

KEY DATES

Pitching begins: February 1 2024

Pitching ends: March 1

Winners announced: April 3

As in previous years, the award winners will be chosen by the GlobalCapital editorial team based on our own knowledge of the market, coupled with independent research, pitches and written submissions from banks.

For the first time this year, we will also be adding six categories recognising excellence in M&A.

Banks are invited to pitch to the GlobalCapital to win both the bank and deal awards.

We are looking for the banks that have been most committed, innovative and creative in coping with difficult market conditions and sustaining and growing their franchises.

You are welcome to pitch for multiple categories in a single meeting.

If you would like to pitch for an ECM category, please contact Aidan Gregory

If you would like to pitch for an M&A award, please contact David Rothnie