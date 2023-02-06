GlobalCapital launches ECM Awards for 2022

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the launch of its Equity Capital Markets Awards for 2022, and invites market players to participate.

The GlobalCapital Awards are the only Awards dedicated to equity capital raising in the EMEA region, and they seek to reward excellence in good markets or bad ones.

In 2022, when global ECM suffered a severe downturn due to the arrival of a bear market caused by rampant inflation, interest rates and the war in Ukraine, we believe it is especially important to recognise the banks and companies that proved the resilience of their teams and businesses and delivered for their clients and stakeholders, even in the most turbulent circumstances.

As in previous years, GlobalCapital’s editorial team will decide the Awards for Banks of the Year, based on our knowledge of the market and dedicated research. We are looking for the banks that have been most committed, innovative and creative at coping with difficult market conditions and sustaining and growing their franchises.

We invite banks to pitch for the Awards in 12 categories (see below).

GlobalCapital will also choose one overall Deal of the Year and five other Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals of 2022, based on submissions from banks and our research.

To arrange pitches, please contact Aidan Gregory, equities editor at GlobalCapital, at aidan.gregory@globalcapital.com or +44 207 779 7365.

The windows for pitches will be February 6 to 17 and March 6 to 17. We will announce the Awards winners on March 23.

We look forward to hearing how your business navigated the turbulent waters of one of the most volatile years in recent memory.

The Awards categories are as follows:

Bank Awards

Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year

IPO Bank of the Year

Block Trade Bank of the Year

Equity-Linked Bank of the Year

Bank of the Year for Primary Capital Raising

Bank of the Year for Small Cap ECM

ECM Bank of the Year in Emerging Markets

ECM Bank of the Year in the UK and Ireland

ECM Bank of the Year in France and the Benelux

ECM Bank of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

ECM Bank of the Year in Italy

ECM Bank of the Year in Iberia

ECM Bank of the Year in the Nordic Region

Deals of the Year

Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year

Five Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals of 2023