GlobalCapital’s Covered Bond Awards 2021 recognise major achievements in the covered bond industry made over the past year and are based on a survey which almost 650 market participants responded to.

The survey attracted answers from all the most active lead managers, more than 70 active borrowers and over 100 investors, who were responsible for buying more than €70bn covered bonds in the past 12 months.

This year 19 awards were voted on covering the best deals, the finest issuers and the top lead managers. 2021 will be best remembered as the year in which ESG issuance took off and, in recognition of this development, two new awards were introduced for Best ESG Issuer and Best ESG Lead Manager.