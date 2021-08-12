Countries
Market participants say EMIA’s “enhanced” principles may be onerous for issuers
Numis wants to shed its tag as a UK small-cap broker and become a bigger force in European corporate finance, writes David Rothnie
Peruvian generation company to repurchase $145m of 2027s
Natural gas liquefaction plant hit by stoppages
The Australian bank took a large chunk out of its tier two programme with a local currency deal.
Turkish bank's repo follows ESG-linked bond and loan
"We want to use this change of structure and these new leadership roles to foster this multi-product solutions mentality," Pete Mason tells GlobalCapital
With the bond market monitoring Argentina’s progress in negotiating a deal with the IMF, the country’s economy ministry has promoted from within to replace its outgoing finance secretary.
Petropavlovsk, the London-listed Russian gold miner, will repurchase over $135m of international bonds due in 2022 to ease a maturity that Fitch has said is vulnerable to the last year of board and management instability.
A pair of banks moved the bar downwards as they printed two of the tightest Australian dollar deals since the 2008 financial crisis: ING Australia found demand for dual tranche covered bond, while United Overseas Bank tapped the three year point of the curve.
Even after a hefty slump in its bond prices in recent weeks, investors are failing to see value in El Salvador as doubts grow around a much-needed IMF programme. Some believe there could be further downside - despite Bank of America taking a positive view on the country in a report that was enthusiastically publicised by president Nayibe Bukele.
The Province of Buenos Aires has extended the participation deadline for its proposed restructuring for the 21st time — dashing the hopes of some analysts who had thought the deal could be wrapped by the previous target of August 13, even though the issuer’s largest bondholder has backed the deal.