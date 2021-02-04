All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Bolivia

  • Argentina, San Carlos de Bariloche, Rio Negro, LatAm, Patagonia, 575
    EM LatAm
    Fonplata increases second ever international bond
    Oliver West, February 04, 2021
    Fonplata, the South American supranational development bank, raised Sfr200m ($222m) of 5.5-year bonds in the Swiss franc market on Wednesday, increasing the size of the deal from an initially planned Sfr150m.
  • Sucre, Bolivia, LatAm, Andes, pueblo, 575
    EM LatAm
    Bolivia bonds stable despite debt relief plan
    Oliver West, November 23, 2020
    International investors have remained sanguine about the chances of a restructuring of Bolivia’s sovereign bonds even after the finance minister said the recently elected government was seeking payment relief on some external debt.
  • Luis Arce, Bolivia, MAS, president, left wing, LatAm, 575, election
    EM LatAm
    Bolivia bonds slide on election but some see short-term benefits
    Oliver West, October 21, 2020
    Bolivia’s dollar bonds traded lower for a second consecutive day on Tuesday as left-wing former finance minister Luis Arce looks set to assume the presidency. However, some argue that Arce is the best candidate for market stability, at least in the short term.
  • Bolivia, Coronavirus, hambre, hunger, Covid, latAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    Bolivia bond hopes struck down by political pressure
    Oliver West, June 25, 2020
    Bolivia will be forced to abandon plans to raise crucial funding in bond markets, the country’s public credit head has told GlobalCapital, after its Congress passed a bill that requires the government to seek approval from the legislative branch on the terms of the issue, amid a tense political climate.
  • Sucre, Bolivia, LatAm, Andes, pueblo, 575
    EM LatAm
    Bolivia downgraded ahead of elections
    Oliver West, March 11, 2020
    Moody´s slashed Bolivia’s credit rating from Ba3 to B1 and placed its outlook on negative as it warned of a “material erosion” of the landlocked country’s fiscal and foreign exchange reserve buffers in recent years.
  • Bolivia, protest, Evo Morales, Jeanine Anez, coup, social unrest, elections, lAtAm
    EM LatAm
    Bolivia turbulence triggers third rating action
    Oliver West, December 17, 2019
    Standard & Poor’s on Monday became the third rating agency to react to political uncertainty in Bolivia, by putting its BB- rating on negative outlook. Yet its bond prices have begun to recover.
  • Masisa
    EM LatAm
    Lat Am multilateral chooses Switzerland for debut deal
    Oliver West, February 12, 2019
    Bolivia-headquartered multilateral lender Fonplata sold its first ever bond on Monday, raising Sfr150m ($150m) of five year money from Swiss investors.
  • Luis Arce, Bolivia, finance minister
    EM LatAm
    Bolivia trades up as investors bet on technical bid
    Oliver West, March 16, 2017
    Expectations that a bond that already looked expensive will be become even more so helped Bolivia’s new 10 year trade well on the break after coming close to comps on Monday.
  • Evo Morales, Bolivia, LatAm
    EM LatAm
    Bolivia's new 10 year backed to trade well
    Oliver West, March 14, 2017
    Latin America bond investors said that hopes of Bolivia’s new bonds receiving strong support from local buyers allowed the sovereign to print a new deal well inside better rated credits on Monday.
  • Luis Arce, Bolivia, finance minister
    EM LatAm
    Bolivia budgets for $1bn hospital bond
    Oliver West, December 09, 2015
    Bolivia’s budget for 2016 includes a $1bn bond issue to finance the construction of hospitals, finance minister Luis Arce said at a press conference in the capital, La Paz.

