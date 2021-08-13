Banks
Bankers seem to be buying the story of resurgence at Germany’s flagship investment bank
The Norwegian carbon capture provider raised growth capital after increasing the size of the offer by 20% as a result of strong investor demand
Swedish krona issuance is set to pick up after Region Stockholm jump started the post-summer market this week
As additional tier one (AT1) coupons compress, banks are set to consider pricing in smaller increments
Housing finance aggregator taps sterling notes to on lend in new jurisdiction
While it is quite astonishing to see Deutsche Bank back near the top of the SSA league table, it is in fact the result of a quite deliberate move by the bank to go back to what it is good at.
Other banks could be encouraged to follow the UK-based borrower in running tender exercises alongside new additional tier one issues
US software company taps convertible market for second time
Record low coupons should give way to new pricing methods in the additional tier one market
German bank climbs up public sector ladder after tough couple of years
The Australian bank took a large chunk out of its tier two programme with a local currency deal.