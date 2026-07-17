GlobalCapital’s Asset Backed Monitor offers market participants a new way to keep track of activity in the European securitization primary market, complementing the daily news coverage, which can be found here.

The monitor has multiple data points on every public new issue in both sterling and euros and is updated at least weekly with the latest deals. It is designed to be easily filtered and searched, using the ‘Columns’ and ‘Filters’ tools on the right hand side of the main display.

Data and ratings are taken from the best available information at closing. As a result, they reflect the situation when the deal closed and are not updated based on investor reports or rating actions.

FAQs

Which deals are included in Asset Backed Monitor?

Asset Backed Monitor includes all euro and sterling denominated public securitization issuance where at least some part of the trade was placed with investors.

Our public market deal data goes back to the start of 2023, except for the CLO data, which starts from 2026. We also publish details of private deals (see more below).

Other deals may be included at GlobalCapital’s discretion. For example, we often include European issuance in other currencies and we may choose to include particularly noteworthy retained deals, such as Nationwide’s Silverstone 2024-1.

How does GlobalCapital source the data?

GlobalCapital sources its data from a variety of market sources, including intelligence gathered by its editorial team, as well as information from public filings, documentation and deal prospectuses.

What private deal data do you have?

Starting with warehouse deals involving UK specialist mortgage lenders, we have built a database of private secured financing arrangements. The data reflects the best available information at the time of the deal closing. Updates and refinancings are included as a separate entry into the database.

The documentation field includes links to the relevant Companies House filings. Those documents are a key source of the information, as well as other public filings and market intelligence gathered by GlobalCapital’s editorial team.

We will be adding new deals and issuer types to this data on a continuous basis.

How is the country field populated?

In the ABS and private deals sections of the database, the country field is determined based on the location of the borrowers and collateral underlying the transaction. In the case of a multi-jurisdictional deal, multiple countries will appear in the country column.

In the CLO section, the country field is replaced by an SPV incorporation field.

How do you apportion league table credit?

League table credit is divided among the lead managers on a deal. For instance, if there was €500m with five joint lead managers each would be given €100m of league table credit. Arrangers, bookrunners and lead managers are credited. Co-managers and joint leads with no books are not.

How do you determine the sizes of private deals?

The size of a private deal is not always clear, as warehouse facilities normally have a maximum size but can be partially drawn up to that limit. Facility limits are also frequently adjusted. Public information on forward flow deals often states the total size of all the receivables to be sold under the deal, rather than the maximum committed size at one particular moment. GlobalCapital's deal sizes are intended to represent the facility limit at the time the deal was agreed. Some deals have an unlimited subordinated note provided by the seller, in which case the deal size is taken as the sum of the senior and mezzanine tranches.