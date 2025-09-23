GlobalCapital Data
Asset Backed Monitor (ABM)
Critical securitization data, backed by independent editorial insight and market intelligence.
Overview
Asset Backed Monitor goes beyond pure data, delivering verified European securitization issuance backed by independent editorial insight and market colour. Built on GlobalCapital’s trusted and independent voice in securitization.
Centralising critical securitization data in one intuitive, searchable database, tracking structures, counterparties and pricing terms.
✔ Seamlessly switch between deal and tranche view
✔ Who arranged the deal, risk retention holders, and how it was structured
✔ Easily find the legal advisers on each deal
✔ Market sentiment: quotes from issuers, arrangers, and investors
✔ Who’s winning mandates by volume, deal count and asset class
Benefits
Verified data. Editorially sourced. Built for active workflows.
Unlike pure data providers, we provide market-leading securitization data with independent reporting and analysis drawn directly from issuers, investors and banks, supported by a library of 1,000+ annual articles.
Time-saving, accurate & efficient
Verified deal intelligence across ABS, RMBS, CMBS and CLOs, with 30 datapoints of searchable, filterable analytics backed by market colour and sentiment.
Independent editorial analysis
Go beyond the data with deeper editorial analysis and market context from our editorial team, delivered through articles that capture how issuers, investors and banks are responding to deals.
Compare, benchmark & monitor
ABM helps issuers, investment banks, and investors act with confidence. Validate market positioning, track mandates with customisable league tables, and screen issuance across asset classes and geographies.
League tables
Custom league tables for your pitch books, showing who’s winning mandates by volume, deal count, and sector.
Securitization data backed by our editorial coverage
-
Transaction is expected to close this week
-
UBS headquarters among deals in enthusiastic SASB market
-
Nua Money brings debut Irish prime RMBS
USERS
USE CASES
ISSUERS
CLO Managers, Heads of Treasury, Treasury Teams, Heads of Capital Markets, CFOs, Funding Managers, Managing Directors, Capital Markets, Heads of Structured Finance, Treasury Analysts, Finance Directors.
- Identify leading arrangers and service providers
- Validate market positioning with independent coverage
- Identify legal advisers on each transaction
INVESTMENT BANKS
Structured Products (ABS, RMBS, CMBS, CLO’s, Syndicate Teams, Origination Teams, Structured Finance, Analysts, Associates, Structured Credit Analysts.
- Monitor your position in the market with customisable league tables
- Identify gaps in issuer or sector coverage
INVESTOR &
ASSET MANAGERS
Portfolio Managers, Directors, Structured Finance Teams, Asset Managers, Securitized Portfolio Managers, Chief Investment Officers.
- Monitor issuer and arranger activity over time
- Track new issuance and market sentiment to inform portfolio strategy and spot emerging trends.
LAW FIRMS
Partners, Counsels, Legal Directors, Senior Associates, Structured Finance Teams, Capital Markets Lawyers, Banking & Finance Lawyers.
- Benchmark against peers to showcase expertise and track competitive positioning
- Identify issuers, arrangers, and investors active in the market to target potential clients and pitch mandates
Data backed by independent editorial coverage and market colour
Unlike pure data providers, we provide market-leading securitization data with independent reporting and analysis drawn directly from issuers, investors and banks, supported by a library of 1,000+ annual articles.
✔ Identify structural features: innovations, market firsts, and key differentiators
✔ Benchmark within market context: compares to recent deals and leading players
✔ Market sentiment: quotes from issuers, arrangers, and investors
✔ Outline target investors and objectives: strategic rationale for the issuance
✔ Analyse reception and resilience: performance under varying market condition
✔ Dig into the latest regulatory updates: expert coverage on securitization regulation, capital requirements solvency
-
First clues as to investor appetite for master trust RMBS in euros
-
Andrew Steel is joining to help ARC Ratings expand its corporate finance and private credit services
-
Switch taps the market for another $659m
-
Initial pricing set for Santander’s two euro ABS deals
-
Pricing on triple-A rated notes lands 1bp lower than on LGT debut
-
The issuer previously issued two sterling credit card ABS standalone deals
