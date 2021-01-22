Momentum builds for AUTO1 IPO ahead of bookbuild

Books are set to open on the IPO of AUTO1, the online marketplace for second hand cars, next week with the deal garnering good momentum in the pre-deal education process, according to sources close to the deal.

The company, which provides a platform through which consumers and professional dealers can buy and sell used cars online, is seeking to list in Frankfurt.

Management and banks have been in virtual meetings with investors since last week in a packed investor education process and sources close to ...