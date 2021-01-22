InfraVia injects SDG into equity bridge

Infravia Capital Partners, the French private equity firm, has amended an equity bridge facility to make it align with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Margins are tied to the ESG performance of its fund’s investments, following the lead of EQT and Eurazeo.

Crédit Agricole was ESG agent and a lender, while ABN Amro, HSBC and Royal Bank of Canada also participated in the loan. The margins will change depending on InfraVia’s performance on five sustainable development goals – the promotion of gender equality; the contribution to economic growth and social ...