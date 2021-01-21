Hipgnosis Songs Fund returns for more financing

Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the London-listed investment fund focused on music royalties, is embarking on yet another share sale to finance its bulging pipeline of acquisitions.

The size of the placing and open offer is yet to be determined. In a regulatory filing on Thursday morning, Hipgnosis said it had fixed the offer price at 121p a share. That is a 1.2% discount to the closing price of the company on Wednesday, January ...