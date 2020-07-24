Stonegate raises euros and pounds for acquisition refi

Stonegate, the UK pub owner, raised just over £1.2bn-equivalent on Friday to partly refinance £2.73bn worth of acquisition facilities used to acquire competitor Ei.

Stonegate on Friday sold £950m of 8.25% July 2025 bonds at a price of par, a spread of 835bp over the 0.625% July 2025 Gilt. There were also €300m of July 2025 floating rate notes paying Euriobor plus 575bp, issued at a price of 93. Barclays, Goldman Sachs and ... Barclays, Goldman Sachs and ...