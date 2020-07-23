Ayala Land builds Philippines' debut Reit IPO

Ayala Land Real Estate Investment Trust is set to raise Ps12.3bn ($249.9m) from the Philippines' first Reit listing.

The trust wrapped up the institutional portion of its IPO on Tuesday and priced the deal the following day. The retail investor offer, which comprises 30% of the stock, runs from July 27 to August 3.

BPI Capital, the sole global co-ordinator and a joint bookrunner with UBS, ...