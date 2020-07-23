Ecuador builds restructuring support but clashes with minority

Ecuador publicly took on dissenting bondholders this week, after a debt restructuring that some major institutional investors consider to be exemplary proved to be not to everyone’s liking.

When Ecuador formally launched its debt restructuring on Monday, its largest group of bondholders — who hold around 53% of the $17.4bn outstanding bonds — immediately expressed their intention to participate. Indeed, the proposal was identical to the Indeed, the proposal was identical to the indicative terms outlined two weeks earlier that were the ...