Pandemic puts social top for corporate ESG

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the social element of environmental, social and governance finance to the forefront of corporate financial officers’ minds, with bankers and investors agreeing that a focus on the still nebulous area of social investing is going to create a hotbed of innovation as a result.

As well as Covid-19, mass protests across the world against social and racial inequality have raised the importance of the social dimension, from the Black Lives Matter protests in the US, and to an extent in Europe, to the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. This “has propelled the S ... This “has propelled the S ...