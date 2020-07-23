Deutsche takes €2bn of ECB funding after merging Pfandbrief pool

Deutsche Bank has taken advantage of the addition of more collateral to its Pfandbrief mortgage pool following the merger with the former Postbank entity to issue more than €2bn of retained covered bonds.

On May 15, Deutsche Bank announced that DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG, which was formally known as Postbank, had been merged with Deutsche Bank and, as a result, all assets were transferred to Deutsche Bank. On June 30, Deutsche published its second quarter transparency report ...