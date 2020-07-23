Direct lender HPS throws $1bn lifeline to Bombardier

Bombardier_23Jul20_PA_575x375
By Silas Brown
23 Jul 2020

HPS Investment Partners has provided a $1bn loan to Canadian train and plane manufacturer Bombardier as direct lenders make a play for larger companies through the pandemic.

The three year senior secured term loan will help Bombardier fill a potential funding gap, as it waits for a roughly $4.5bn sale of its trains unit, Bombardier Transportation.

French competitor Alston is buying the business, but the transaction is unlikely to be completed until the first half ...

